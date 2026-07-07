Luminate Bank® Named New Jersey's #1 Large Company Top Workplace

MINNEAPOLIS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Bank has been named the #1 Large Company in the 2026 New Jersey Top Workplaces awards, presented by NJ.com in partnership with employee survey company Energage.

Employees cited Luminate Bank's culture of trust, autonomy, collaboration, and purpose as key reasons the organization earned the top ranking.

As reported by NJ.com, one surveyed employee shared:

"I love my job because it lets me show up as both a problem-solver and a human. Every day brings a new challenge, a new story, and a chance to make something complicated feel manageable for someone else. I get to work alongside people who care, who collaborate, and who want to do things the right way, not the easy way. There's real purpose in helping others move forward with confidence, and that sense of impact, mixed with trust, teamwork, and a little momentum, is what makes me genuinely excited to do this work every day."

Luminate Bank's roots trace back to a Minnesota state-chartered bank established in 1937. In 2020, Taryn Reuter, Eric Lovins, and Thomas Payne acquired the bank and a mortgage company, ushering in a new chapter built around the Luminate name, inspired by the Latin root for "light." With a shared commitment to helping people navigate complex financial decisions with clarity, transparency, and care, the two businesses came together over the following years and ultimately unified in 2025 under a single brand: Luminate Bank. Together with CEO Marc Campbell, the leadership team continues building a future-focused banking experience that combines innovative digital solutions with deeply personal customer relationships.

Over the past five years, Luminate Bank has grown its assets from $62 million to $500 million. Mortgage originations, meanwhile, have expanded from $22 million to more than $4 billion in just over a decade, as the company has grown from a six-person operation into a nationwide organization of over 700 professionals.

"This award reflects the kind of organization our people choose to build every day," said Marc Campbell, CEO. "We are united by a shared mission and a genuine commitment to one another. Our team brings integrity, determination, and openness to their work, and that alignment between people, purpose, and values is what truly sets Luminate Bank apart."

The New Jersey Top Workplaces program recognizes employers based entirely on confidential employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. The survey measures key aspects of workplace culture, including employees' feelings of being respected and supported, opportunities for growth, empowerment to execute, and confidence in leadership.

Luminate Bank's recognition as New Jersey's top-ranked large employer reflects the organization's continued investment in building a workplace where employees are empowered to thrive while delivering exceptional service to customers and communities.

About Luminate Bank®

At Luminate Bank®, We Open Doors—empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial dreams through personalized service and innovative digital solutions. As a nationwide bank headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, we are committed to helping our clients meet their financial goals with a blend of modern technology, traditional values, and the trusted guidance of experienced professionals. Known for our exceptional commitment to customers, we take pride in delivering a seamless, supportive experience for every step of the journey.

Our dedicated mortgage division has branches and a team of loan originators across the U.S., making expert home financing solutions accessible to communities nationwide.

Luminate Bank® is committed to safeguarding your money and accounts with FDIC insurance coverage up to applicable limits. Learn more at www.luminate.bank.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Debbie Schwake, CMO

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952-698-3300

SOURCE Luminate Bank