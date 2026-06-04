Luminate Bank Named a Top Financial Services Workplace in 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Bank® has been named a 2026 Top Workplaces Financial Services Industry award winner by Energage, a national recognition based on employee feedback that honors organizations with exceptional workplace cultures.

"Any recognition we receive starts with our people," said Marc Campbell, CEO of Luminate Bank. "We've worked hard to create a place where employees feel supported, challenged, and connected to meaningful work. This award reflects the culture our team has built together and the care they bring to our customers every day."

Founded on the legacy of a Minnesota state-chartered bank established in 1937, Luminate Bank was rebranded in 2020 following the acquisition of a bank and mortgage company by Taryn Reuter, Eric Lovins, and Thomas Payne, rebranding them as Luminate Bank and Luminate Home Loans, names inspired by the Latin root for "light." This defining chapter marked a renewed commitment to guiding people through complex financial moments, including homeownership, with clarity, transparency, and care.

In 2025, Luminate Home Loans and Luminate Bank united under a single brand: Luminate Bank. Together with CEO Marc Campbell, the leadership team continues building a future-focused banking experience that combines innovative digital solutions with deeply personal customer relationships.

Over the past five years, Luminate Bank has grown its assets from $62 million to $500 million, while mortgage originations expanded from $22 million to more than $4 billion in just over a decade. The company has also grown from a six-person operation into a nationwide organization of more than 700 professionals.

Despite that growth, leadership says the mission remains unchanged: building a place where people grow, customers feel genuinely served, and the future of banking is created together.

"People come to us because they want to feel like someone is in their corner," said Taryn Reuter, President & Chief Revenue Officer. "Our responsibility is to simplify the complex, educate people, and help them feel confident in the financial decisions they're making. We want employees and customers alike to feel proud of the experiences they have with us."

The Top Workplaces Financial Services industry recognition follows several additional honors the organization earned in 2026, including:

Ranking #2 Among Fastest-Growing Twin Cities Banks by Real Estate Lending by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

Being named the #1 Large Top Workplace in Colorado by The Denver Post

Earning eight 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards

Naming Taryn Reuter, President and Chief Revenue Officer, and Eric Lovins, President of Mortgage Lending, the 2025 Mortgage Leaders of the Year by the Minnesota Mortgage Association (MMA)

Additionally, Luminate Bank is the fastest growing state-chartered bank by asset size. For leadership, the awards reinforce the importance of investing in people and preserving culture during periods of rapid growth.

"Luminate Bank is a name rooted in light, and a commitment we made to illuminate the path as people build wealth and make important financial decisions," said Eric Lovins, President of Mortgage Lending. "We're incredibly proud of what our team has built together and grateful to everyone who continues to shape this next chapter."

Today, Luminate Bank continues to expand its national presence while remaining focused on the same principles that have guided the organization since 1937: trust, service, growth, and building something enduring together.

Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector.

About Luminate Bank® — At Luminate Bank, We Open Doors—empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial dreams through personalized service and innovative digital solutions. As a nationwide bank headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, we are committed to helping our clients meet their financial goals with a blend of modern technology, traditional values, and the trusted guidance of experienced professionals. Known for our exceptional commitment to customers, we take pride in delivering a seamless, supportive experience for every step of the journey. Our dedicated mortgage division has branches and a team of loan originators across the US, making expert home financing solutions accessible to communities nationwide.

Luminate Bank is committed to safeguarding your money and accounts with FDIC insurance coverage up to applicable limits. Learn more about how we can open doors for you at www.luminate.bank, follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or call (952) 939-7200.

ABOUT ENERGAGE - Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Debbie Schwake, CMO

[email protected]

952-698-3300

SOURCE Luminate Bank