Luminate Capital Partners Announces Promotion of Lucy Li to Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm investing in enterprise software companies, today announced the promotion of Lucy Li to Partner, overseeing portfolio performance.

Hollie Haynes, Managing Partner of Luminate, said, "We pride ourselves on developing a deep bench of talent that can evaluate and manage our portfolio of software investments and our firm's success will continue to be driven by the strength of our diverse team. Lucy embodies our values and has the investment expertise and keen ability to work closely with our business management teams to drive accelerated growth. On behalf of the Luminate team, we congratulate her and look forward to more important contributions from her."

Ms. Li joined Luminate in 2022 and most recently served as Managing Director of Strategic Finance. Prior to Luminate, she worked in finance and business planning at Meta (formerly Facebook Inc.). Her previous experience also includes private equity investing at Genstar Capital and investment banking at JPMorgan. She graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with an B.S. in Management Science and received an M.B.A. and an M.A. in Education from Stanford University.

About Luminate Capital
Luminate Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing almost $2 billion with a focus on growth software companies. Luminate partners with management teams to drive growth. Luminate's portfolio of market leaders has included Axonify, Compliance & Risks, Conexiom, LiquidFrameworks, Oversight Systems, PDI, StarCompliance, Ease, Suralink, and Thought Industries. For more information, visit https://www.luminatecapital.com

