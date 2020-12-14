Luminate Capital Partners Announces Sale of Comply365

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm investing in growth software companies, today announced the sale of Comply365, a leading global provider of operational content and compliance management solutions supporting the aerospace and rail industries, to Liberty Hall Capital Partners.

Tom Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Comply365, said, "Over the last few years, Luminate's team has partnered with Comply365's leadership team to build and deliver secure, cloud-based solutions that will support the needs of the airline and rail industries well into the future. Today, we have the scale and dedication to support critical business needs of transportation companies all around the world."

"Comply365 has experienced considerable organic growth as a result of their ability to provide mission-critical, user-friendly solutions to the aviation and rail industries," said Hollie Haynes, Managing Partner at Luminate. "The company has become the leader in providing enterprise content management and compliance solutions to the aviation and rail industries," noted Mark Pierce, who has served as chairman of Comply365 since the Luminate investment.

Since Luminate's investment in 2017, the company has undergone rapid transformation into a high growth provider of innovative software, doubling revenue organically while substantially improving profitability.

Comply365 was advised by AGC Partners. Legal advice to Luminate and Comply365 was provided by Kirkland & Ellis.

About Comply365

Comply365 is a leading global provider of operational content and compliance management solutions supporting the aerospace and rail industries. Comply365 provides SaaS based, mobile-first, proprietary, mission-critical, enterprise content management solutions solving core pain points across the entire content management lifecycle, including authoring, compliance tracking, workflow management and targeted document distribution. For more information, please visit https://comply365.com/

About Luminate Capital

Luminate Capital Partners is a private equity firm investing in growth software companies. Luminate partners with management teams to provide capital to drive strategy, growth, and operational improvements. Luminate's portfolio of market leaders has also included Conexiom, Fintech, Oversight Systems, LiquidFrameworks, PDI, StarCompliance, and Thought Industries. For more information, visit https://www.luminatecapital.com.

