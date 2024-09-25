Luminate Home Loans Ascends to Top Three Nationwide Amid Market Challenges

Luminate Home Loans Ranked Third Among U.S. Nonbank Mortgage Originators with More Than a 229.70% Increase in Funded Loans

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year marked by economic fluctuations and turmoil, Luminate Home Loans has emerged as the third fastest-growing nonbank mortgage originator in the nation in terms of YOY change in funded loans. This achievement reflects more than $2.7 billion in funded loans, underscoring the company's robust growth, strategic prowess, and resilience to overcome obstacles even in a turbulent industry.

Over the last year—despite widespread challenges in the mortgage industry revolving around fluctuating interest rates and economic uncertainty—Luminate Home Loans was still able to come out on top. The company elevated its funded loans to an impressive $2,784,500,000, which is a significant 229.70% increase from the previous year. This remarkable growth underscores Luminate's skillful navigation through these turbulent economic conditions and its unwavering commitment to excellence. Maintaining a loan approval rate of 70.50%, the company has continued to provide efficient and reliable support to homeowners across 49 states, solidifying its position as a leader in the mortgage industry.

"Achieving third in overall growth nationwide reflects more than our financial achievements; it represents the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Taryn Reuter, CEO and Co-Founder of Luminate Home Loans. "This milestone was only possible because of the deep trust our clients place in us, and our team honors that trust as a core value. It's this relentless commitment and strategic approach to overcoming market challenges that allows us to provide exceptional service, support, and product offerings, fueling our continued growth and success."

As Luminate celebrates this significant achievement, the company is more determined than ever to its commitment to ongoing innovation and improvement. By tackling the evolving challenges within the mortgage industry like regulatory shifts and economic fluctuations, Luminate is confidently positioned for further growth. Our growth and platform are being recognized across the industry, attracting significant interest from professionals eager to join our team. Luminate is always enhancing its market presence and fine-tuning its offerings to better serve the varied needs of its clients; it's this proactive approach that ensures Luminate not only adapts to but leads the way in a dynamic financial environment.

For those interested in learning more about Luminate Home Loans or exploring homeownership opportunities, the company invites potential clients, branches, and employees to reach out. Whether you're considering a partnership, looking to join our team, or seeking a trusted lender, we're here to support and guide you every step of the way.

About Luminate Home Loans — With more than 25 years of expertise in the mortgage industry, Luminate Home Loans is a premier national mortgage company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company boasts a robust network of 84 branches and more than 500 loan originators throughout the United States. Luminate Home Loans provides a wide range of financial solutions across 49 states, committed to making the mortgage process both accessible and understandable to all clients. This steadfast dedication ensures a seamless and supportive experience, emphasizing Luminate's core mission of empowering homeowners nationwide. For more information, visit our website at www.goluminate.com.

Media Contact

Debbie Schwake, Marketing Department

[email protected]

952-698-3300

