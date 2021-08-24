Luminate Home Loans Recognizes 40% of their loan officers as Top 1% Originators in America

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Home Loans is excited to announce that 20 of its loan officers made the 2021 Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America list as recognized by MortgageExecutive Magazine.The list is released annually and highlights the top one percent of mortgage originators that are ranked by the total yearly mortgage volume for 2020.

Luminate Home Loans is proud to have a team that works so diligently to help us achieve our home lending goals. The fact that 40 percent of our loan officer team has made this list is an amazing achievement. We know that our team's commitment, drive, determination, enthusiasm, positive attitude, and ability to overcome adversity is what got them on this list, and we couldn't be prouder of their accomplishments.

Congratulations to the following team members for being in the top one percent in America: Kim Burke, Brad Christensen, Brian Cottrill, Michael Creed, Matt Criego, Mandy Eckman, JJ Ellingson, Tim Erickson, Adam Long, Janet Lund, Gavin May, Michelle Merritt, Hudson Murphy, Michelle Oddo, Mike Ouverson, Liz Peter, Matt Powell, Angie Sherer, Nick Tietjen, and Lauren Wittig.

"It's so exciting that so many of our team members achieved this," says Eric Lovins, President of Luminate Home Loans. "Our goal is to help people find the best path to homeownership, so seeing that in action and their efforts being recognized—we couldn't ask for anything better. Also, our focus is helping our employees achieve goals they may have never thought were possible, so it's extremely exciting to see them accomplish Top 1% in the country."

Luminate Home Loans—formerly known as AMEC Home Loans, Inc.—is a national mortgage lending company that has been in business since 1998. Under its new name and branding, Luminate's mission is to help unlock people's full potential through finances. The goal is to make lending approachable by bringing transparency and consistency to every part of the client experience.

Luminate's headquarters are located in Minneapolis, Minn., but there are a total of 13 other branches located in other parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Colorado.

Luminate Home Loans | NMLS 150953 | Equal Housing Lender

2523 Wayzata Blvd. S. Suite 200, Minneapolis, MN 55405 | goluminate.com

SOURCE Luminate Home Loans

Related Links

https://www.goluminate.com/

