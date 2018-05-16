Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner

Luminate's Secure Access Cloud™ is based on the Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) principles and creates a secure, one-time connection between a user and a specific corporate application, while all other corporate resources are isolated. Connections are ephemeral and automatically end once the users complete their session, blocking access to other network resources and eliminating the risk of network-based attacks.

Luminate's unique approach relies on the user, device and application contexts for authentication and access governance. All users' activities are examined against company policies, triggering automatic actions to ensure security enforcement and prevent unauthorized access or malicious usage. Being built on Azure and AWS, Luminate agentless platform can be set up in less than five minutes, delivered on-premises or as a service. Utilizing its infrastructure-as-code functionality, it can be quickly deployed over numerous environments, connecting unlimited number of users to the corporate distributed resources.

Operating on the application layer, it gives organizations a new-found level of security without disrupting their existing architecture, user permissions and applications.

"We are very pleased to be recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner for our security solution," said Luminate co-founder and CEO Ofer Smadari. "Luminate enables organizations to adopt a multi-cloud approach while keeping operations and the security of access to corporate resources uniform and scalable. Without compromising on security, organizations can now allow their users, be they employees, contractors, business partners or customers, the flexibility to access corporate applications from any device and location worldwide."

About Luminate

Luminate is a software-as-a-service security platform that allows CISOs, CIOs and CTOs to securely manage access to all their corporate resources from any device anywhere in the world. Based on Software Defined Perimeter principles, Luminate gives users one-time access to the requested application while all other corporate resources are cloaked without granting access to the entire network. This prevents any lateral movements to other network resources and eliminates the risk of network-based attacks. Visit www.luminate.io to learn more.

