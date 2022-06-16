LUMINELLE Announces Board of Directors Changes Continues transformation with Medical Device and Investment Expertise

LUMINELLE (UVision360, Inc.), an innovative FEMTECH/Medtech company announces new additions to their Board of Directors. Tweet this

Mr. Perry is currently CEO of Deep Blue Medical and well known throughout the MedTech community. He will serve as an independent director and commercial advisor. He has over 27 years' experience in VC and private equity MedTech start-ups and growth companies, with extensive domestic and international corporate leadership experience, including functional expertise and roles in business development, fund-raising, marketing, product development, reimbursement, regulatory, and operations.

Mr. Bennett has a long history working with MedTech companies, having been a solid investor and ardent supporter of LUMINELLE. He will serve as a representative to LUMINELLE investors. He has 40 years of experience as an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, with strengths in finance and capital formation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning. Frank also has 20 years of corporate governance experience.

Additionally, Anne Whitaker is joining LUMINELLE as an advisor to the management team. She is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 30 years of experience across multiple companies and geographies. Ms. Whitaker is the new Chairman of QuirAlis, focusing on precision therapies for ALS, and the current Chairman of Aerami Therapeutics.

LUMINELLE CEO Allison London Brown said, "This year is transformative for LUMINELLE, and we are excited about the new additions to our Board. I would like to thank Ray and Pamela for their support of LUMINELLE and acknowledge that we would not be where we are today without their efforts."

About LUMINELLE

LUMINELLE (UVision360, Inc.) is dedicated to advancing access to care for women by providing a simple solution that enables physicians to add visualization to diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the comfort of their office. The company has developed the LUMINELL System, a simplified, compact, and modular endoscopic system employing the latest in high–tech optics and interchangeable accessories to meet the multiple needs of physicians. More information about the LUMINELLE System can be found by visiting www.luminelle360.com

SOURCE UVision360