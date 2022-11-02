LUMINESS LAUNCHES SPRAY FOUNDATION FOR A FLAWLESS AIRBRUSH FINISH, WITHOUT AN AIRBRUSH

"For more than 25 years, LUMINESS has provided best-in-class cosmetics and airbrushing tools, making professional-quality makeup available to anyone. We are driven by our passion for helping people feel beautiful every day, wherever life takes them. With our new Airbrush Spray Foundation, superior Air-Delivered Beauty™ is immediately accessible to our customers wherever they are, more conveniently than ever," said Sean Mehta, President and CEO.

The Airbrush Spray is available for purchase online at LUMINESSCosmetics.com and Amazon.com , both alone and as part of the Airbrush Spray Silk Foundation Starter Kit . The kit comes with one Airbrush Spray Hydrating Primer, one Airbrush Spray Silk Foundation in your choice of shade, and one dual-sided brush designed to perfectly blend the primer and foundation into skin and sold out within 48 hours of its launch.

About LUMINESS

Our mission began over 25 years ago to provide beauty solutions to the everyday woman without compromising on quality. LUMINESS was created as a professional Airbrush Cosmetics line that was designed to be easy-to-use for the at home consumer to deliver a finish not achievable with traditional liquid or powder foundations. With new innovations in lip, and eye cosmetic products and formulations along with breakthrough skincare products, LUMINESS is now a full-service beauty brand rooted in complexion expertise. LUMINESS never tests on animals and is a proud supporter of the ASPCA.

Please learn more about LUMINESS on our website at: LUMINESSCosmetics.com/Our-Story

