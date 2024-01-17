LUMINESS Partners with kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) to Launch Skincare and Beauty Collection kathy ireland® Beauty | LUMINESS

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning beauty industry leader and innovator LUMINESS, which has been recognized for expertise in complexion, airbrush and air-delivered beauty solutions for over 25 years and is a bestseller on Amazon, QVC and more, is partnering with kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW) for its first skincare and beauty collection, kathy ireland® Beauty | LUMINESS. The announcement was made by Sean Mehta, Founder and CEO of LUMINESS. kathy ireland® Beauty | LUMINESS debuts January 2024 with innovative and clinically proven skincare devices and serums.

"My circuitous route to the beauty Industry began in fashion, around the same time Kathy Ireland catapulted to fame as one of the world's first 'supermodels.' In 1993, when she founded her brand licensing company, kathy ireland® Worldwide, I was paying attention. As a fellow entrepreneur, I was intrigued by her business prowess and her huge success year after year. Kathy is truly an inspiration and a powerhouse who is well deserving of the long list of accolades that follow her name. Beauty was one area that Kathy had not ventured into, so it made sense for us to join forces. When we began discussing a collaboration, it immediately became evident that her impeccable taste and dedication to helping those in need aligned perfectly with LUMINESS' brand and ethos. It has been a pleasure to work alongside Kathy and her team at kiWW to develop this curated line of products for kathy ireland® Beauty | LUMINESS, which we believe will transform the industry's approach to beauty for all ages," says Mehta.

"We are delighted to partner with LUMINESS," says Ms. Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW, the 14th most powerful brand in the world, according to License Global. "Over the years, we've been approached by numerous companies for beauty product collaborations. When we met Sean, Jay Nalli and their hard-working team at LUMINESS, and experienced the extraordinary formulations and products, we knew that this was the right partnership for us. The LUMINESS team's commitment to bringing customers cutting edge, revolutionary and effective beauty solutions, as well as the company's unwavering commitment to improving our communities nationwide through education support, powerfully aligns with kiWW's values and mission. We are looking forward to sharing these incredible beauty products with our customers," adds Ms. Ireland, who is celebrated in Forbes' Know Your Value 50 Over 50 issue.

"Since kiWW's inception, our mission has always been to introduce products that will exceed our customers' expectations and deliver results," say Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, kiWW's Worldwide Creative Director and President and CMO, respectively. "We truly believe that kathy ireland® Beauty | LUMINESS products are exceptional and unparalleled. We look forward to working with Sean, Jay and the entire LUMINESS team in developing and bringing these products to our customers."

Harnessing more than 50 years of combined industry prowess, the kathy ireland® Beauty | LUMINESS collection invites us to discover a reimagined beauty experience that seamlessly blends timeless expertise and advanced yet approachable technology, revolutionizing beauty regimens across all age groups. With philanthropy as a core tenet of both LUMINESS and kathy ireland® Worldwide since their inception, the brand partners are passionately dedicated to making a positive impact by donating a portion of proceeds from each sale to nonprofits that support universal primary education efforts.

kathy ireland® Beauty | LUMINESS will debut with the dermatologist-approved Kinetic Skin Toning Device and Kinetic Treatment Serum, and kathy ireland® Beauty | LUMINESS Airbrush Skincare Device with a collection of concentrated skincare serums designed specifically for this device including a 1% Retinol Serum In Mist, a 2% Hyaluronic Acid Serum In Mist, a 10% Niacinamide Serum in Mist and more. The Kinetic Skin Toning Device combines isometric compression and low frequency vibrations to gently lift, firm and tone the skin. The non-invasive device, which has sold out on QVC numerous times, has undergone more than 250,000 hours of rigorous clinical, safety and efficacy testing. After clinical trials in which participants used the device twice per day, 97% reported improved skin smoothness and evenness; 93% noticed lifted facial skin; 90.9% saw an increase in skin's radiance and luminosity; and 90% reported a reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The Airbrush Skincare Device combines clinical-strength actives in clean, hydrating formulations, delivering concentrated yet non-irritating active ingredients and essentials deep into the skin barrier for unparalleled efficacy and comfort. In third-party clinical testing using identical concentrations and quantities of active ingredients, the Airbrush delivered twice as much hydration to the skin as traditional finger application. By driving skincare product deep into the barrier, the Airbrush wastes less product and reduces skin's contact with potentially irritating actives, resulting in less irritation from harsher ingredients like retinol while still delivering all of the benefits.

kathy ireland® Beauty | LUMINESS is available at https://kathyirelandbeauty.com/

About LUMINESS

Over 25 years ago, LUMINESS began a mission to provide innovative beauty solutions, not compromised by the constraints of the traditional beauty market and ones deeply connected to the people who use them. As the #1 global leader in Airbrush Systems, we have continuously developed innovations rooted in our Air Delivered Beauty™ expertise, allowing customers to transform their makeup, skincare, haircare, and overall beauty routine. We are committed to ensuring that our products are safe, effective, never tested on animals, deliver exceptional results and most importantly that our customers are 100% satisfied.

https://www.luminesscosmetics.com/

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society. www.kathyireland.com/

