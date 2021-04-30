LUMINESS Wins Best of Category for both short form and long form advertising as well as Brand of the Year at 2021 AdSphere™ Awards

The AdSphere™ awards recognize top advertisers and brands across a wide range of industry categories representing all facets of the direct-to-consumer television industry. The complete list of AdSphere™ Award winners can be found online at drmetrix.com/adsphere-awards.html

LUMINESS was recognized at the 2021 AdSphere™ Awards, which honor top advertisers and brands in D2C television industry.

Founded by inventor, artist and entrepreneur, Sean Mehta, LUMINESS is one of the largest direct to consumer beauty brands, offering innovative cosmetics with a specialty in complexion and Airbrush cosmetics for nearly 25 years.

"The direct-to-consumer television industry grew to over 19.8 billion on national cable and broadcast networks 2020," says Joseph Gray, CEO, DRMetrix. Since inception, the Adsphere™ research system has expanded its monitoring coverage to over 130 networks detecting over 75 million airings, 77,000 creatives, and over 13,000 direct-to-consumer brands.

About LUMINESS

Our mission began over 25 years ago to provide beauty solutions to the everyday woman without compromising on quality. LUMINESS was created as a professional Airbrush Cosmetics line that was designed to be easy-to-use for the at home consumer to deliver a finish not achievable with traditional liquid or powder foundations. With new innovations in lip, and eye cosmetic products and formulations along with breakthrough skincare products, LUMINESS is now a full-service beauty brand rooted in complexion expertise. LUMINESS never tests on animals and is a proud supporter of the ASPCA.

About DRMetrix

DRMetrix, the industry's leading television research company, monitors over 130 national television networks, tracking all short-form, 5-min, and long-form commercials that include web addresses, mobile app response, SMS, or toll free numbers. The AdSphere™ Awards recognizes top direct-to-consumer advertisers and brands across Brand/DR, Lead Generation, Short-Form Product, and Long-Form industry classifications.

SOURCE Luminess Cosmetics