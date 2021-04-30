LUMINESS Wins Best of Category for both short form and long form advertising as well as Brand of the Year at 2021 AdSphere™ Awards
Top Direct-to-Consumer Cosmetics Brand, LUMINESS recognized for excellence in advertising.
Apr 30, 2021, 08:00 ET
HOUSTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMINESS, has been named the winner of the Best of Category, Long Form, in Beauty, Hygiene & Personal Care as well as the Best of Category, Short Form Products, in Beauty, Hygiene & Personal Care, and Brand of the Year by the 2021 AdSphere™ Awards. The Awards honor the top advertisers and brands in the direct-to-consumer television industry and are presented by DRMetrix, the leading industry research company. Winners will be recognized during PDMI West in San Diego on October 5, 2021.
The AdSphere™ awards recognize top advertisers and brands across a wide range of industry categories representing all facets of the direct-to-consumer television industry. The complete list of AdSphere™ Award winners can be found online at drmetrix.com/adsphere-awards.html
Founded by inventor, artist and entrepreneur, Sean Mehta, LUMINESS is one of the largest direct to consumer beauty brands, offering innovative cosmetics with a specialty in complexion and Airbrush cosmetics for nearly 25 years.
"The direct-to-consumer television industry grew to over 19.8 billion on national cable and broadcast networks 2020," says Joseph Gray, CEO, DRMetrix. Since inception, the Adsphere™ research system has expanded its monitoring coverage to over 130 networks detecting over 75 million airings, 77,000 creatives, and over 13,000 direct-to-consumer brands.
About LUMINESS
Our mission began over 25 years ago to provide beauty solutions to the everyday woman without compromising on quality. LUMINESS was created as a professional Airbrush Cosmetics line that was designed to be easy-to-use for the at home consumer to deliver a finish not achievable with traditional liquid or powder foundations. With new innovations in lip, and eye cosmetic products and formulations along with breakthrough skincare products, LUMINESS is now a full-service beauty brand rooted in complexion expertise. LUMINESS never tests on animals and is a proud supporter of the ASPCA.
About DRMetrix
DRMetrix, the industry's leading television research company, monitors over 130 national television networks, tracking all short-form, 5-min, and long-form commercials that include web addresses, mobile app response, SMS, or toll free numbers. The AdSphere™ Awards recognizes top direct-to-consumer advertisers and brands across Brand/DR, Lead Generation, Short-Form Product, and Long-Form industry classifications.
