Luminex Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq:LMNX) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.09 per share of common stock payable on January 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business December 19, 2019.

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

