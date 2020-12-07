Luminex Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, 2020, Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq:LMNX) (the "Company"), announced that its board of directors approved a $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend, to $0.10 per share of common stock, payable on January 14, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business December 23, 2021.

About Luminex Corporation
At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health.  We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

