Luminex Corporation Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

"We are very pleased with how we have started the year with strong performance in our Molecular Diagnostics Franchise --- and more specifically our sample to answer portfolio, which grew by nearly 50%", said Homi Shamir, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luminex. "We are very excited about our current product pipeline, which we believe will re-position Luminex at the forefront of innovation in our industry. We also believe we are on track to deliver on our commitment of generating a run-rate of $100 million of sample-to-answer revenue in the 4th quarter of 2019. Our diversified business model is driving meaningful growth and we remain committed to investing wisely in the development of our product pipeline across our entire business."

REVENUE SUMMARY (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended









March 31,

Variance

2018

2017

($)

(%)

(unaudited)























System sales $ 7,931

$ 8,501

$ (570)

-7% Consumable sales 11,872

15,385

(3,513)

-23% Royalty revenue 12,239

11,561

678

6% Assay revenue 45,841

37,407

8,434

23% Service revenue 2,878

2,905

(27)

-1% Other revenue 1,901

2,020

(119)

-6%

$ 82,662

$ 77,779

$ 4,883

6%

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

The Company intends to provide annual revenue guidance, to be updated, as appropriate, at each quarterly reporting period. Luminex anticipates second quarter 2018 revenue to be between $78.5 million and $80 million and reaffirms its full year 2018 revenue guidance of between $310 million and $316 million.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call at 3:30 p.m. CDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT, Monday, May 7, 2018 to discuss the operating highlights and financial results for the first quarter 2018. The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at http://www.luminexcorp.com. Simply log on to the web at the address above, go to the Company section and access the Investor Relations link. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio/video software. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

Luminex develops, manufactures and markets proprietary biological testing technologies with applications throughout the life sciences industry. The Company's xMAP® system is an open-architecture, multi-analyte technology platform that delivers fast, accurate and cost-effective bioassay results to markets as diverse as pharmaceutical drug discovery, clinical diagnostics and biomedical research, including the genomics and proteomics research markets. The Company's xMAP technology is sold worldwide and is in use in leading research laboratories as well as major pharmaceutical, diagnostic and biotechnology companies. Further information on Luminex or xMAP can be obtained on the Internet at http://www.luminexcorp.com.

Statements made in this release that express Luminex's or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding expected revenue and cost savings and projected 2018 performance, including revenue guidance. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," "could," "should" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company's actual results or performance could differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Luminex's actual results or performance to differ materially include risks and uncertainties relating to, among others, concentration of Luminex's revenue in a limited number of direct customers and strategic partners, some of which may be experiencing decreased demand for their products utilizing or incorporating Luminex's technology, budget or finance constraints in the current economic environment, or periodic variability in their purchasing patterns or practices as a result of internal resource planning challenges; market demand and acceptance of Luminex's products and technology, including ARIES®, MultiCode®, xMAP®, VERIGENE® and NxTAG® products; Luminex's ability to scale manufacturing operations and manage operating expenses, gross margins and inventory levels; Luminex's ability to obtain and enforce intellectual property protections on Luminex's products and technologies; the impact on Luminex's growth and future results of operations with respect to the loss of the LabCorp women's health business anticipated in June 2018; Luminex's ability to successfully launch new products in a timely manner; dependence on strategic partners for development, commercialization and distribution of products; risks and uncertainties associated with implementing Luminex's acquisition strategy, Luminex's challenge to identify acquisition targets, including Luminex's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; Luminex's ability to integrate acquired companies or selected assets into Luminex's consolidated business operations, and the ability to fully realize the benefits of Luminex's acquisitions; the timing of and process for regulatory approvals; competition and competitive technologies utilized by Luminex's competitors; fluctuations in quarterly results due to a lengthy and unpredictable sales cycle; fluctuations in bulk purchases of consumables; fluctuations in product mix, and the seasonal nature of some of Luminex's assay products; Luminex's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations, policies and procedures; the impact of the ongoing uncertainty in global finance markets and changes in governmental and governmental agency funding, including effects on the capital spending policies of Luminex's partners and end users and their ability to finance purchases of Luminex's products; changes in interpretation, assumptions and expectations regarding the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including additional guidance that may be issued by federal and state taxing authorities; changes in principal members of Luminex's management staff; potential shortages, or increases in costs, of components or other disruptions to Luminex's manufacturing operations; Luminex's increasing dependency on information technology to improve the effectiveness of Luminex's operations and to monitor financial accuracy and efficiency; the implementation, including any modification, of Luminex's strategic operating plans; the uncertainty regarding the outcome or expense of any litigation brought against or initiated by Luminex; risks relating to Luminex's foreign operations, including fluctuations in exchange rates, tariffs, customs and other barriers to importing/exporting materials and products in a cost effective and timely manner; difficulties in accounts receivable collections; Luminex's ability to monitor and comply with foreign and international laws and treaties; and Luminex's ability to comply with changes in international taxation policies; budget or finance constraints in the current economic environment, or periodic variability in their purchasing patterns or practices as a result of material resource planning challenges; reliance on third party distributors for distribution of specific Luminex-developed and manufactured assay products, as well as the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Luminex's Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, including the financial guidance and 2018 outlook, contained herein represent the judgment of Luminex as of the date of this press release, and Luminex expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Luminex's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

LUMINEX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)









March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,655

$ 127,112 Accounts receivable, net 46,283

40,648 Inventories, net 52,248

49,478 Prepaids and other 7,692

7,403 Total current assets 234,878

224,641 Property and equipment, net 58,589

58,258 Intangible assets, net 73,819

75,985 Deferred income taxes 34,858

37,552 Goodwill 85,481

85,481 Other 12,888

8,599 Total assets $ 500,513

$ 490,516







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 14,705

$ 14,537 Accrued liabilities 15,188

25,990 Deferred revenue 5,237

4,721 Total current liabilities 35,130

45,248 Deferred revenue 1,410

1,498 Other 6,967

5,863 Total liabilities 43,507

52,609 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 44

43 Additional paid-in capital 350,810

350,834 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (233)

(625) Retained earnings 106,385

87,655 Total stockholders' equity 457,006

437,907 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 500,513

$ 490,516

LUMINEX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited)







Revenue $82,662

$77,779 Cost of revenue 29,074

24,993 Gross profit 53,588

52,786 Operating expenses:





Research and development 10,326

12,420 Selling, general and administrative 25,830

23,998 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,166

2,356 Total operating expenses 38,322

38,774 Income from operations 15,266

14,012 Other income, net 449

(6) Income before income taxes 15,715

14,006 Income tax benefit (expense) (2,318)

(4,775) Net income $13,397

$ 9,231







Net income attributable to common stock holders





Basic $13,192

$ 9,058 Diluted $13,192

$ 9,058 Net income per share attributable to common stock holders





Basic $ 0.30

$ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.21 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share





Basic 43,462

42,898 Diluted 43,633

42,989







Dividends declared per share $ 0.06

0.06

LUMINEX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 13,397

$ 9,231 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 5,893

5,619 Stock-based compensation 1,261

722 Deferred income tax expense 1,453

2,935 Other 31

444 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 5,556

(4,669) Inventories, net (2,735)

(2,887) Other assets (203)

695 Accounts payable 320

(3,706) Accrued liabilities (11,439)

(10,072) Deferred revenue 422

197 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,956

(1,491) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (4,068)

(3,433) Issuance of note receivable (500)

- Purchase of cost method investment -

(500) Acquired technology rights (4,000)

- Net cash used in investing activities (8,568)

(3,933) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,126

734 Shares surrendered for tax withholding (2,003)

(2,056) Dividends (2,624)

- Net cash used in financing activities (3,501)

(1,322) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate on cash (344)

(240) Change in cash and cash equivalents 1,543

(6,986) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 127,112

93,452 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $128,655

$86,466

LUMINEX CORPORATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(unaudited)







Reported Net Income $13,397

$9,231 Severance costs 20

99 Income tax effect of above adjusting items (3)

(34) Income tax effect from discrete tax items (2,532)

- Adjusted Net Income $10,882

$9,296







Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.25

$ 0.22 Shares used in computing adjusted net income per share, basic 43,462

42,898 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.25

$ 0.22 Shares used in computing adjusted net income per share, diluted 43,633

42,989

The Company makes reference in this release to "non-GAAP net income" which excludes costs associated with legal proceedings, acquisition costs, severance costs, and the impact of restructuring costs; some of which are unpredictable and can vary significantly from period to period; and certain other recurring and non-recurring expenses. The Company believes that excluding these items and their related tax effects from its financial results reflects operating results that are more indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance while improving comparability to prior periods, and, as such may provide investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's past financial performance and prospects for the future. In addition, the Company's management uses such non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and assess its core operations and to make ongoing operating decisions. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for income from operations, net income, net income per share or expense information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

