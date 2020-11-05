Luminex Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq: LMNX) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

All amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

CURRENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue for the third quarter of $106.1M , a 35% increase over Q3 2019, driven primarily by growth associated with the current COVID-19 global pandemic

Strong profitability in Q3 with 60% gross margins, an improvement of 7 percentage points over Q3 2019

Operating margin of $11.5M or 11% of revenue, a 300% improvement over Q3 2019

Net income of $1.8M , representing 2% of revenue, and $0.04 per share, up 134% over Q3 2019

Received two BARDA awards -- $5,389,813 to support a future 510(k) filing for an updated NxTAG® Respiratory Pathogen Panel that includes SARS-CoV-2, and $683,500 to support future enhancement of Luminex's COVID-19 Multiplex Antibody Test

CEO COMMENTARY

"I'm very pleased with the performance of our diversified business during these very challenging times. Our team continues to execute on our key role in addressing the demands of this pandemic. With strong revenue growth, improved gross margins and continued control over operating expenses, we are seeing healthy profitability and cash flow," said Nachum "Homi" Shamir, Chairman, President and CEO of Luminex. "As a result of these unusual times; we thought it would be helpful to share with our investors some of our preliminary estimates of our 2021 revenue guidance. Currently, we estimate that in 2021, we will generate at least $475M of revenue with accelerated improvement in profitability and cash flow. We believe that this growth will be primarily attributable to our ARIES® manufacturing expansion, as well as a number of additional new products in development, including those supporting our COVID-19-related efforts and the other pipeline products in our diverse portfolio. We plan to provide more precision regarding our expectations in early 2021. However, based on our current estimates, we anticipate surpassing our $500 million annual revenue target much sooner than we previously expected, while continuing to build an outstanding company."

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER

Molecular Diagnostics revenue for the quarter of $59.9M , up 98% over Q3 2019

Licensed Technologies Group revenue of $34.7M , down 10% from Q3 2019

Flow Cytometry revenue of $9.9M , up 13% over Q3 2019, but with continued impact from the slowdown in academic research due to COVID-19

Operating cash flow of $14.9M and $39.0M for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020

Ended the quarter with a total order book of more than $36M , of which $9M was COVID-19 related

Sold or contracted 87 sample-to-answer systems in the quarter, th e majority of which were ARIES ®

Received FDA EUA for the xMAP® SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen IgG Assay on July 16, 2020



















Three Months Ended









September 30,

Variance

2020

2019

($)

(%)

(unaudited)























System sales $ 19,482

$ 15,239

$ 4,243

28% Consumable sales 11,812

13,359

(1,547)

-12% Royalty revenue 9,627

12,993

(3,366)

-26% Assay revenue 55,647

29,468

26,179

89% Service revenue 5,951

5,349

602

11% Other revenue 3,541

2,265

1,276

56%

$ 106,060

$ 78,673

$ 27,387

35%

REVENUE GUIDANCE

As of the date hereof, Luminex is providing revenue guidance as follows:

Luminex expects revenue for the full year 2020 to be approximately $410M , with growth of 23% over 2019.

Luminex expects 2021 revenue to be at or above $475 million , reflecting more than 15% growth from Luminex's full year 2020 guidance, with such revenue growth driven primarily by significant expansion of ARIES® assay sales resulting from completion of the manufacturing line expansion and new product launches.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time / 5:00 p.m. EDT, Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss operating highlights and financial results for the third quarter 2020. The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at investor.luminexcorp.com. Analysts may participate on the conference call by dialing (877) 930-7053 (U.S.) or (253) 336-7290 (outside the U.S.). The access code is 4669812. The webcast will be archived for six months on our website using the 'replay' link.

ABOUT LUMINEX CORPORATION

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at luminexcorp.com.

USE OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release that express Luminex's or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding expected revenue and cost savings, projected 2020 and 2021 performance, including revenue guidance, and expectations regarding Luminex's product development, manufacturing line expansion and product growth and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Luminex's operations and financial results. The words "expect," "will," "should" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company's actual results or performance could differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Luminex's actual results or performance to differ materially include risks and uncertainties relating to, among others, negative effects from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic (including but not limited to the general economic downturn related to such pandemic, travel restrictions related thereto, business closures that may affect our supply chain or our ability to install instruments, and delays in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") clearances related to adjustments in the agency's approval priorities in response to the pandemic), the warning letter (the "Warning Letter") Luminex received from the FDA on June 26, 2020 relating to the operations of Luminex's Austin, TX and Northbrook, IL facilities and Luminex's VERIGENE Processor SP System, as previously disclosed in Luminex's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 29, 2020, including the outcome of Luminex's efforts to remediate the FDA's observations, the possible resolution of the issues identified in the Warning Letter and any further regulatory and enforcement actions that may initiated by the FDA with respect thereto, concentration of Luminex's revenue in a limited number of direct customers and strategic partners, some of which may be experiencing decreased demand for their products utilizing or incorporating Luminex's technology, budget or finance constraints in the current economic environment, or periodic variability in their purchasing patterns or practices as a result of internal resource planning challenges; market demand and acceptance of Luminex's products and technology, including ARIES®, MultiCode®, xMAP®, xMAP® INTELLIFLEX, VERIGENE®, VERIGENE® II, Guava®, Muse®, Amnis® and NxTAG® products; Luminex's ability to scale manufacturing operations and manage operating expenses, gross margins and inventory levels; Luminex's ability to obtain and enforce intellectual property protections on Luminex's products and technologies; the impact on Luminex's growth and future results of operations with respect to the loss of the LabCorp women's health business; Luminex's ability to successfully launch new products and complete new manufacturing lines in a timely manner; dependence on strategic partners for development, commercialization and distribution of products; risks and uncertainties associated with implementing Luminex's acquisition strategy, Luminex's challenge to identify acquisition targets, including Luminex's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; Luminex's ability to integrate acquired companies or selected assets into Luminex's consolidated business operations, and the ability to fully realize the benefits of Luminex's acquisitions; the timing of and process for regulatory approvals; competition and competitive technologies utilized by Luminex's competitors; fluctuations in quarterly results due to a lengthy and unpredictable sales cycle; fluctuations in bulk purchases of consumables; fluctuations in product mix, and the seasonal nature of some of Luminex's assay products; Luminex's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations, policies and procedures; the impact of the ongoing uncertainty in global finance markets and changes in governmental and governmental agency funding, including effects on the capital spending policies of Luminex's partners and end users and their ability to finance purchases of Luminex's products; changes in principal members of Luminex's management staff; potential shortages, or increases in costs, of components or other disruptions to Luminex's manufacturing operations; Luminex's increasing dependency on information technology to improve the effectiveness of Luminex's operations and to monitor financial accuracy and efficiency; the implementation, including any modification, of Luminex's strategic operating plans; the uncertainty regarding the outcome or expense of any litigation brought against or initiated by Luminex; risks relating to Luminex's foreign operations, including fluctuations in exchange rates, tariffs, customs and other barriers to importing/exporting materials and products in a cost effective and timely manner; difficulties in accounts receivable collections; Luminex's ability to monitor and comply with foreign and international laws and treaties; and Luminex's ability to comply with changes in international taxation policies; budget or finance constraints in the current economic environment, or periodic variability in their purchasing patterns or practices as a result of material resource planning challenges; reliance on third party distributors for distribution of specific Luminex-developed and manufactured assay products, as well as the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Luminex's Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements, including the financial guidance and 2020 and 2021 outlooks, contained herein represent the judgment of Luminex as of the date of this press release, and Luminex expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Luminex's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

LUMINEX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)









September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 308,454

$ 59,173 Accounts receivable, net 60,454

55,815 Inventories, net 109,795

77,084 Prepaids and other 12,743

10,398 Total current assets 491,446

202,470 Property and equipment, net 62,667

65,515 Intangible assets, net 81,714

90,336 Deferred income taxes 21,175

27,702 Goodwill 118,145

118,145 Right of use assets 18,799

20,439 Other 16,999

19,122 Total assets $ 810,945

$ 543,729







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 17,201

$ 17,983 Accrued liabilities 48,849

31,872 Deferred revenue - current portion 10,192

8,214 Total current liabilities 76,242

58,069 Deferred revenue 1,515

1,633 Lease liabilities 14,485

17,182 Long-term debt 200,512

- Other long-term liabilities 2,094

1,985 Total liabilities 294,848

78,869 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 46

44 Additional paid-in capital 428,628

380,304 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (837)

(1,380) Retained earnings 88,260

85,892 Total stockholders' equity 516,097

464,860 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 810,945

$ 543,729

LUMINEX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue $ 106,060

$ 78,673

$ 306,003

$ 244,137 Cost of revenue 42,679

36,833

122,595

111,263 Gross profit 63,381

41,840

183,408

132,874 Operating expenses:













Research and development 14,074

13,262

39,855

43,295 Selling, general and administrative 34,862

31,448

102,987

96,085 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,919

2,852

8,623

8,556 Total operating expenses 51,855

47,562

151,465

147,936 Income (loss) from operations 11,526

(5,722)

31,943

(15,062) Interest and other expense, net (4,506)

2

(6,889)

(96) Loss from equity method investment (457)

-

(1,350)

- Income (loss) before income taxes 6,563

(5,720)

23,704

(15,158) Income tax (expense) benefit (4,796)

470

(8,773)

7,937 Net income (loss) $ 1,767

$ (5,250)

$ 14,931

$ (7,221)















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders













Basic $ 1,734

$ (5,224)

$ 14,637

$ (7,187) Diluted $ 1,733

$ (5,224)

$ 14,638

$ (7,189) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders











Basic $ 0.04

$ (0.12)

$ 0.33

$ (0.16) Diluted $ 0.04

$ (0.12)

$ 0.32

$ (0.16) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share











Basic 45,459

44,216

44,920

44,109 Diluted 46,343

44,216

45,777

44,109















Dividends declared per share $ 0.09

$ 0.09

$ 0.27

$ 0.21

LUMINEX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 1,767

$ (5,250)

$ 14,931

$ (7,221) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net

cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 7,690

7,177

22,771

21,170 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,565

-

3,910

- Stock-based compensation 4,072

3,565

10,781

9,644 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense 2,310

(2,316)

4,635

(10,970) (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets (40)

59

346

231 Loss on equity method investment 457

-

1,351

- Other 833

(510)

835

(532) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net 228

13,459

(4,636)

7,563 Inventories, net (17,366)

(6,617)

(32,660)

(12,602) Other assets (1,530)

567

(339)

3,971 Accounts payable 1,170

372

(322)

4,540 Accrued liabilities 13,223

600

15,500

(6,956) Deferred revenue (435)

(1,661)

1,901

(610) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 14,944

9,445

39,004

8,228 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (3,515)

(4,993)

(11,614)

(13,115) Proceeds from business acquisition consideration,

net of cash acquired -

-

-

1,915 Acquired technology rights -

-

22

- Net cash used in investing activities (3,515)

(4,993)

(11,592)

(11,200) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of convertible note, net of

issuance costs -

-

252,247

- Purchase of convertible notes bond hedge -

-

(54,626)

- Proceeds from issuance of warrants -

-

19,968

- Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9,924

695

19,366

2,481 Shares surrendered for tax withholding (32)

(4)

(2,365)

(2,089) Dividends paid (4,137)

(2,703)

(12,297)

(8,098) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,755

(2,012)

222,293

(7,706) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate on cash (395)

286

(424)

288 Change in cash and cash equivalents 16,789

2,726

249,281

(10,390) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 291,665

63,325

59,173

76,441 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 308,454

$ 66,051

$ 308,454

$ 66,051

