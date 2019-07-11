Luminex Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for July 31, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that it plans to report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A press release announcing the results is scheduled for release after the close of trading on that date.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss the operating highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on July 31, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at http://www.luminexcorp.com. Simply log on to the website, go to the About Luminex section and access the Investor Relations link. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

About Luminex Corporation

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health.

Luminex Corporate Contact:

Harriss Currie

Sr. Vice President, Finance and CFO

512.219.8020

hcurrie@luminexcorp.com

Investor Relations:

David Carey

Lazar Partners

212.867.1768

dcarey@lazarpartners.com

SOURCE Luminex Corporation

