Luminex Corporation to Participate At Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in March 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that Homi Shamir, President & CEO, and Harriss Currie, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO, plan to participate at three investor conferences in March 2020.

Morgan Stanley European MedTech & Services Conference in London, England on March 3, 2020 : one-on-one investor meetings. Webcasts are not available for this Morgan Stanley event.

on : one-on-one investor meetings. Webcasts are not available for this Morgan Stanley event. Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida on March 11, 2020 : one-on-one investor meetings and live webcast of "fireside chat" with an analyst and investors on March 11 at 10:45 a.m. to 11:10am Eastern Time . The webcast may be accessed at Luminex's website at investor.luminexcorp.com. The session will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

on : one-on-one investor meetings and live webcast of "fireside chat" with an analyst and investors on at . The webcast may be accessed at Luminex's website at investor.luminexcorp.com. The session will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link. BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference in Snowbird, Utah on March 19, 2020 : one-on-one investor meetings. Webcasts are not available for this BTIG event.

