Luminex Corporation to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on October 2, 2019
Sep 26, 2019, 12:28 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that Homi Shamir, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Harriss Currie, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO, will participate in investor meetings and present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in New York, NY.
A live webcast of Luminex's presentation will be available at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 2nd and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at www.luminexcorp.com. Simply log on to the web at the address above, go to the About Company section and access the Investor Relations link. The presentation will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.
About Luminex Corporation
At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.
Contacts:
Luminex Corporation
Jeff Christensen
Senior Director, Investor Relations
jeffc@luminexcorp.com
512-249-3033
FINN Partners
David Carey
david.carey@finnpartners.com
212-867-1768
