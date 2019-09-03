Luminex Corporation to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Sep 03, 2019, 08:00 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that Homi Shamir, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference to be held September 9-11, 2019, in New York, NY.
The fireside chat will begin at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at www.luminexcorp.com. Simply log on to the web at the address above, go to the Company section and access the Investor Relations link. The presentation will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.
About Luminex Corporation
At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.
Contact:
Harriss Currie
Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
512-219-8020
hcurrie@luminexcorp.com
David Carey
Investor Relations
212-867-1768
dcarey@lazarpartners.com
SOURCE Luminex Corporation
Share this article