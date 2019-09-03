Luminex Corporation to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that Homi Shamir, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference to be held September 9-11, 2019, in New York, NY.

The fireside chat will begin at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at www.luminexcorp.com. Simply log on to the web at the address above, go to the Company section and access the Investor Relations link. The presentation will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Contact:

Harriss Currie

Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

512-219-8020

hcurrie@luminexcorp.com

David Carey

Investor Relations

212-867-1768

dcarey@lazarpartners.com

SOURCE Luminex Corporation

Related Links

http://www.luminexcorp.com

