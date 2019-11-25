Luminex Corporation to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on December 4, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that Harriss Currie, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO, will participate in investor meetings and present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in New York, NY.

A live webcast of Luminex's presentation will be available at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 4th and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at investor.luminexcorp.com. The presentation will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at luminexcorp.com.

Contact

Jeff Christensen

Senior Director, Investor Relations

jeffc@luminexcorp.com

512-249-3033

SOURCE Luminex Corporation

Related Links

http://www.luminexcorp.com

