Luminex Corporation to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that Homi Shamir, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luminex will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference to be held May 21, 2018 and will present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare conference to be held June 5, 2018. Both presentations will take place in New York, NY.
The UBS Global Healthcare Conference fireside chat will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 21, 2018. The Jefferies Healthcare Conference investor presentation will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Both presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at http://www.luminexcorp.com. Simply log on to the web at the address above, go to the About Luminex section and access the Investor Relations link. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to either event to register, download and install any necessary audio/video software. If you are unable to participate during the live webcasts, the presentations will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.
ABOUT LUMINEX CORPORATION
At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.
