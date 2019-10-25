Luminex Corporation To Release Third Quarter 2019 Results After Market Close On November 4, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that it plans to report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Monday, November 4, 2019 after the market close.

The company will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss operating highlights and financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex's Investor Relations website at https://investor.luminexcorp.com. The presentation slides will be posted to our Investor Relations website after the market close on November 4, 2019. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by dialing (877) 930-7053 (U.S.) or (253) 336-7290 (outside the U.S.). The access code is 1293259. The webcast will be archived for six months on our website using the 'replay' link.

