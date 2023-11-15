Luminex Resources Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

News provided by

Luminex Resources Corp.

15 Nov, 2023, 17:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 15, 2023 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Luminex's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including:

  1. Electing each of Marshall Koval, Lyle Braaten, Donald Shumka, David Farrell and John Wright as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
  2. Appointing auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; and
  3. Approving Luminex's new omnibus equity compensation plan.
About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV:LR, OTCQX:LUMIF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminexresources.com/.

To receive news releases please sign up at https://www.luminexresources.com/contact/contact-us/.

Follow us on: Twitter, Linkedin or Facebook.

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP.

Signed: "Marshall Koval" 

Marshall Koval, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Luminex Resources Corp.

Also from this source

Luminex Announces Excellent Metallurgical Results at Cuyes West

Luminex Announces Excellent Metallurgical Results at Cuyes West

Highlights: 95% gold recoveries using whole ore cyanidation on the Cuyes West high-grade composite. 96% gold recoveries using flotation on the Cuyes...
Luminex Has Entered into Discussions with Anglo American to Amend the Terms of the Pegasus Earn-In

Luminex Has Entered into Discussions with Anglo American to Amend the Terms of the Pegasus Earn-In

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") advises that, further to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Precious Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.