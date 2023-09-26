Luminis Health partners with Luna to expand access to in-home, outpatient physical therapy services

News provided by

Luna; Luminis Health

26 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminis Health, a nationally recognized non-profit health system in Maryland, has teamed up with Luna, the leading provider of in-home, in-person outpatient physical therapy, to expand access to patient services.

Residents across Anne Arundel and Prince George's Counties, the Eastern Shore and beyond, will have additional access to high-quality physical therapy from the comfort of their homes.

The collaboration, known as Luminis Health PT At Home, will start taking appointments this fall.

Unlike remote or virtual care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care from the convenience of the patient's home.

According to a national report from Luna, health systems lose $3.1 billion revenue from physical therapy referral leakage, equating to an average loss of $2,500 per patient.

"Luminis Health is always looking for innovative ways to provide access to patient-centered care to the communities we serve," said Kevin Crowley, vice president of Orthopedics at Luminis Health. "This partnership with Luna, in addition to our Luminis Health PT clinic locations, provides our patients with more options for physical therapy, which undoubtedly leads to a better patient experience."

"Patients are demanding greater flexibility in outpatient services, and this exciting partnership with Luminis Health further validates the need for Luna's innovative care delivery model. Luna enables health systems to reduce referral leakage and capture revenue by delivering care where and when patients demand it, which reduces health system costs and improves patient outcomes," said RaeAnn Grossman, Chief Growth Officer at Luna.

As part of the partnership, Luminis Health patients will be matched with a local Luna therapist at the time and location of their choosing, based on specialty, geography, schedule, and other factors. For consistency of care, the same therapist will treat patients for the entirety of the treatment plan, and patients and therapists will be able to communicate with each other and discuss care needs between visits.

Leading health systems, including Providence, Emory Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, and Scripps Health, partner with Luna to offer outpatient physical therapy from a patient's home.

Luna currently operates across 50 markets in 27 states and has treated almost 50,000 patients in their homes, and performs an in-person, in-home visit every 25 seconds.

According to a McKinsey report, up to $265 billion worth of care services will shift to the home by 2025.

SOURCE Luna; Luminis Health

