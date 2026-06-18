Opening July 1, LuminoCity Brings America's Most Immersive Dinosaur Walk-Through Lights Festival to New Jersey families to celebrate summer with 70+ life-sized dinosaurs, upgraded attractions, and interactive activities.

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival, known for its large-scale immersive light-art experiences, announced today that LuminoCity Dino Safari Festival will return to Freehold Raceway Mall from July 1 through August 16, 2026.

Opening just in time for 4th of July week, the outdoor pop-up experience invites families to enter a glowing prehistoric world featuring more than 70 state-of-the-art roaring dinosaurs, 10+ illuminated pathways, 10+ themed attractions, and endless photo opportunities curated for the ultimate summer night out for guests of all ages.

LuminoCity Dino Safari Returns to Freehold Raceway Mall in the 4th of July Week, Running through August 16, 2026

Xiaoyi Chen, Founder and CEO of LuminoCity, said, "We are excited to return to Freehold Raceway Mall with a refreshed Dino Safari experience for 2026. This year's festival is designed to give families a memorable summer adventure close to home."

2026 FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The 2026 Dino Safari Festival brings new attractions to Freehold, including an expanded Bounce Zone with a 25-foot Volcano Bounce, Neon Octo-Beats with a glowing DJ booth, an upgraded playground, and more light displays throughout the grounds. New dino-themed toys and souvenirs will be available at Lumi's Gift Shop.

Guests can watch traditional Zigong lantern artistry come to life through on-site demonstration workshops led by Master Lantern Artisan Huang Xingxiu, offering a behind-the-scenes look at illuminated artwork creation. The festival also features returning favorites like Dino Speedway and Safari Dig, alongside theme nights and a "4th of July with Dinosaurs" celebration.

EVENT DETAILS:

Where: Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 U.S. 9, Freehold, N.J. 07728

(Outdoors at the corner of Raceway Mall Drive and Winners Circle; ADA-compliant. Free Parking.)

When: July 1-August 16, 2026

Mondays & Tuesdays: 5:00 PM–9:00 PM

Thursdays & Sundays: 5:00 PM–9:30 PM

Fridays & Saturdays: 5:00 PM–10:00 PM

Closed Wednesdays (except July 1)

Tickets: Available online. Free admission for children three and under. Early bird pricing is available through June 30.

About LuminoCity Festival

LuminoCity is a dynamic immersive entertainment company that takes the creative journey from concept through design, manufacturing, and presentation. Our diverse, mission-driven team is inspired by the storied tradition of Chinese lantern making, blending distinctive backgrounds to create contemporary art that transforms imaginative ideas into stunning works of light and color.

Contact: [email protected]. Press Kit available here.

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SOURCE LuminoCity Festival