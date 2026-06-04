EAST MEADOW, N.Y., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival (LuminoCity Inc.) announced today that the submission period for its sixth annual Lumi's Utopia Children's Drawing Contest has officially concluded, with nearly 350 entries received from young artists inspired by this year's theme, "Dino Friends."

Lumi's Utopia 2026 Enters Artwork Selection Phase Following Nearly 350 Children's Artwork Submissions

Now entering the artwork review and selection phase, the program's judging panel will evaluate submissions before selecting 12 winning artworks, which will be transformed into lantern sculptures and showcased during LuminoCity's 2026 Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, New York.

Presented in partnership with Long Island Children's Museum (LICM) and We Art Education, LuminoCity's Lumi's Utopia encourages children to explore creativity while providing a unique opportunity to see their original drawings brought to life through the art of traditional lantern making.

Master Lantern Artisans Jiang Lei and Huang Xingxiu, serving on the judging panel, will lead the artistic transformation of the winning artworks into illuminated 3D lantern sculptures using traditional Zigong lantern artistry, a centuries-old art form originating in Zigong, China.

"We're evaluating both artistic creativity and how each design can be thoughtfully interpreted as a three-dimensional lantern sculpture," said Jiang. "There's nothing quite like seeing a child's drawing come to life as a glowing lantern sculpture through traditional Zigong lantern artistry," said Huang.

Winners will be announced in October 2026. Their completed lantern sculptures will debut at LuminoCity's 2026 Holiday Lights Festival, where visitors can view the finished artworks, watch live demonstrations by Master Lantern Artisans Jiang Lei and Huang Xingxiu, and discover the rich tradition of Zigong lantern artistry firsthand.

As preparations continue for this year's festival season, families can visit www.luminocityfestival.com for upcoming announcements, ticket information, and event updates.

About LuminoCity

LuminoCity Festival creates immersive illuminated art experiences that celebrate creativity, culture, and community through large-scale light installations and family-friendly events across the United States.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LuminoCity Festival