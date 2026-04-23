Walk-Through Dinosaur Lights Experience Transforms Concord Mills into Immersive Prehistoric Adventure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and CONCORD, N.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival will make its debut in metro Charlotte with the LuminoCity Dino Safari Festival, an immersive, walk-through dinosaur lights experience opening May 6 at Concord Mills. The outdoor pop-up event runs through June 14 and features more than 100,000 square feet of illuminated installations, animatronic dinosaurs, and interactive attractions.

LuminoCity Dino Safari Festival Debuts in Metro Charlotte May 6–June 14

The experience transforms the Concord Mills parking lot into a glowing prehistoric landscape where guests can explore more than 70 life-size, illuminated dinosaurs, including a centerpiece reaching 45 feet tall. Visitors will move through more than 10 immersive light tunnels and themed environments designed for exploration, education, and photo opportunities.

Combining animatronics, large-scale light sculptures, and hands-on exhibits, Dino Safari is designed as a family-friendly evening attraction. Guests can engage with dig sites, educational displays, and a variety of activities included with admission.

"We aim to create immersive worlds where families can explore, learn and experience wonder together," said LuminoCity CEO and Founder Xiaoyi Chen. "Bringing Dino Safari to metro Charlotte is an exciting milestone as we continue expanding this experience to new audiences."

In addition to the main walkthrough, the festival includes more than 11 amusement activities for all ages. Several amusement attractions are included with general admission, while premium add-ons are available, including Dino Speedway ride-on cars, a Safari Gem Mining experience, inflatable Bounce Zones —highlighted by a nearly 25-foot Volcano Bounce— and a scenic train ride through the installation. Onsite gift shop offers dino-themed souvenirs to take home.

T heme nights on select Fridays invite guests to dress up and take part in interactive, themed experiences.

Event Details:

Where: Concord Mills, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord, N.C. (outdoors near AMC Theater)

When: May 6–June 14, 2026

Monday: 5–9 p.m.

Thursday & Sunday: 5–9:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 5–10 p.m.

Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Tickets: $18–$21; free for children three and under. Early bird pricing is available through May 5. The event is ADA-compliant and offers free parking.

LuminoCity Inc., founded in 2018, produces large-scale light art experiences nationwide and has welcomed more than 1 million visitors across 15 locations.

For tickets and additional information, visit LuminoCityFestival.com.

LuminoCity Media Contacts:

[email protected]

Press Kit with images and video HERE

SOURCE LuminoCity Festival