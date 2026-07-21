Luminopia Teams Up with Spin Master to Bring Popular Children's Programming to Pediatric Amblyopia Treatment

Children using Luminopia now have access to PAW Patrol™, Unicorn Academy™, Vida the Vet™ and Bakugan™, helping make amblyopia treatment more engaging for kids

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminopia, Inc., a digital health company pioneering a new class of treatments for neuro-visual disorders, today announced a content licensing agreement with Spin Master Corp., a leading global children's entertainment company, to bring popular children's series to pediatric amblyopia patients using Luminopia's FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutic. Spin Master joins Luminopia's growing roster of entertainment partners, expanding the company's library of age-appropriate content for patients to watch during therapy.

Patients using Luminopia will now be able to watch beloved Spin Master series including PAW Patrol, Unicorn Academy, Vida the Vet and Bakugan within the virtual reality (VR) headset.

Amblyopia, commonly known as lazy eye, is the leading cause of vision loss in children and affects approximately one million pediatric patients nationwide. For decades, the standard of care has been eye-patching, which requires children to cover their stronger eye for multiple hours each day while navigating daily activities with impaired vision. This can make learning, playing sports and socializing more difficult, often taking an emotional toll on kids and their families. Additionally, patients who do endure treatment with eye patches are often left with persistent vision impairment.

Luminopia offers a modern alternative to traditional amblyopia treatment approaches with an FDA-cleared therapy that allows amblyopia patients to watch television within a VR headset for one hour a day, six days a week, as treatment. Luminopia works differently than eye-patching and does not require children to cover their stronger eye; instead, it encourages the brain to use both eyes together.

"This partnership enhances our growing content library with programming that children already know and love," said Scott Xiao, founder and CEO of Luminopia. "Access to familiar, age-appropriate entertainment can play an important role in helping families stay engaged during treatment, and Spin Master's loved characters and stories are a natural fit for our patient population."

"At Spin Master, we're committed to creating meaningful entertainment experiences that resonate with children and families around the world," said Caroline Tyre, Spin Master's VP of Global Content Distribution. "Working with Luminopia, we're supporting children in a meaningful new way, and helping to make treatment experiences more engaging for families."

Luminopia is being prescribed at leading eye institutes, children's hospitals and private practices across the U.S. Parents and guardians of children with amblyopia can speak with their eye care providers to learn more about Luminopia.

For more information, visit www.luminopia.com.

About Luminopia, Inc.

Luminopia, Inc. is pioneering a new class of treatments for significant neuro-visual disorders. Luminopia is committed to creating digital therapeutics that are both rigorously evaluated for FDA clearance¹ and genuinely engaging for patients. The company is an Innovation Partner of Boston Children's Hospital and developed its lead product to improve vision in children with amblyopia, the leading cause of vision loss among children. For more information, visit luminopia.com.

About Luminopia

Luminopia is the first FDA-cleared¹ digital therapeutic for a neuro-visual disorder, indicated to improve vision in children with amblyopia. With Luminopia, patients choose TV shows and movies to watch from a broad selection of popular, engaging and educational content. Dual-acting algorithms modify the selected videos in real-time within a virtual reality (VR) headset to promote weaker eye usage and encourage patients' brains to combine input from both eyes. Unlike conventional treatments like eye-patching, blurring (atropine) eye drops and other digital therapies, which just penalize the stronger eye, Luminopia teaches patients to use both eyes together in a unique, binocular manner.

Luminopia has been cleared by the FDA for children aged 4 to <13 years and validated through a series of clinical trials as well as a real-world registry. The Phase 3 pivotal trial was the first successful, randomized, controlled trial of a novel amblyopia treatment in almost 15 years, and the results were published in Ophthalmology, leading to the initial FDA clearance for patients aged 4 to 7 years. Based on the robust real-world evidence collected through the PUPiL Registry, the FDA determined that Luminopia's safety and efficacy in patients aged 8-12 years is substantially equivalent to its safety and efficacy in patients aged 4 to 7 years, leading to a subsequent label expansion clearance. For more information, visit luminopia.com.

¹De Novo granted in Oct 2021, 510(k) clearance in Apr 2025 to expand the age range.

Indications for Use for Luminopia

Luminopia is a software-only digital therapeutic designed to be used with commercially available Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs) which are compatible with the software application. Luminopia is indicated for improvement in visual acuity in amblyopia patients, aged 4 to <13, associated with anisometropia and/or with mild strabismus, having received treatment instructions (frequency and duration) as prescribed by a trained eye-care professional. Luminopia is intended for both previously treated and untreated patients. Luminopia is intended to be used as an adjunct to full-time refractive correction, such as glasses, which should also be worn under the HMD during Luminopia therapy. Luminopia is intended for prescription use only, in an at-home environment.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centers: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 2,500 team members globally.

SOURCE Luminopia