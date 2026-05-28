Luminor Risk Announces Launch of Next-Generation U.S. E&S Managing General Agent

Backed by the D. E. Shaw group and supported by a panel of best-in-class capacity partners, Luminor combines deep underwriting expertise with a purpose-built data and analytics platform to deliver disciplined capacity for complex property risks

ATLANTA, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminor Risk, a next-generation Managing General Agent specializing in the U.S. Excess and Surplus property market, today announced its official launch. Backed by the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm, Luminor is designed to deliver consistent, technically disciplined capacity for catastrophe-exposed and hard-to-place commercial property risks through an exclusively wholesale distribution model.

A Different Kind of MGA

Luminor was founded to bring greater alignment, analytical discipline, and execution speed to the E&S property market. The platform pairs experienced underwriting leadership with modern data and modeling infrastructure, giving underwriters real-time analytical support across submission intake, risk selection, pricing, and portfolio construction.

Notably, the D. E. Shaw group is not a passive backer. As Luminor's majority owner, the D. E. Shaw group is an active risk-taking partner, deploying fully collateralized capacity sitting behind Luminor's capital partners. Luminor has also attracted a select group of leading reinsurers and capital providers as capacity partners, further reinforcing the platform's risk-disciplined foundation. This structure directly aligns the D. E. Shaw group's interests with the quality of Luminor's underwriting decisions and reinforces Luminor's disciplined approach to complex property risk.

Founding Team

Luminor was co-founded by three underwriting leaders with decades of experience building and managing large-scale property portfolios at some of the most respected institutions in the industry.

Matt Booker, Chief Executive Officer, previously served as Executive Vice President and Underwriting Manager for Property and Inland Marine at Westchester, a Chubb Company, where he managed one of the largest and most diverse E&S property portfolios in the United States. His career spans senior underwriting and leadership roles at Chubb, ACE, XL, and Munich Re across New York, Atlanta, London, and Munich.

Bradley Winfield, Co-Chief Operating Officer, has more than twenty-five years of underwriting and leadership experience across the U.S. and London markets. As Head of U.S. Property, Marine, and Programs at Canopius USA, he launched and scaled the Lloyd's Syndicate 4444 platform from inception to become one of the most significant U.S. property platforms in the Lloyd's market. He previously held senior roles at Ironshore and AIG.

John Lavin, Co-Chief Operating Officer, brings over twenty years of E&S property experience, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, U.S. Property E&S at Sompo International. Prior to Sompo, he spent more than a decade with ACE Westchester – now Westchester, a Chubb Company – in progressive underwriting and leadership roles.

The three founders share nearly twenty years of industry history. Booker and Winfield worked together in the U.S. retail market in New York City, while Lavin's path crossed with Booker's during their overlapping tenures at ACE – a depth of professional trust that underpins Luminor's leadership from day one.

Technology & Analytics

Luminor's underwriters operate with a level of analytical support uncommon in the MGA market. Roughly half the team comes from software engineering, data science, and actuarial backgrounds, ensuring that underwriters are supported by deep data, modeling, and engineering capabilities.

Luminor's proprietary platform automates the document review, data extraction, and spreadsheet work that historically consume an underwriter's day – turning hours of manual processing into minutes and embedding advanced analytics and AI to support every decision. Many MGAs can't build to this standard because the upfront investment in engineering and quantitative talent is substantial, however, the D. E. Shaw group's backing made that investment possible from day one. The result is sharper risk selection, tighter portfolio construction, and a durable edge that's built to compound over time.

Mission

"Luminor exists to redefine what an MGA can be – fully independent, data-driven, and built to last," said Matt Booker, Chief Executive Officer. "The D. E. Shaw group's vision for this business matches our own: that the best underwriters in the market, given the right tools and the right capital behind them, can do something the industry has never seen before."

"Our focus is one hundred percent E&S with no retail conflicts and no broker ownership," said Bradley Winfield, Co-Chief Operating Officer. "We are applying carrier-level rigor to wholesale distribution, supported by real-time data and analytics that give our capital partners the visibility they deserve."

"Luminor is designed to be a long-term partner to brokers and capital alike," said John Lavin, Co-Chief Operating Officer. "It is built for volatility, backed by world-class institutions, and staffed by a team that has spent careers earning the trust of this market."

About Luminor Risk

Luminor Risk is a Managing General Agent specializing in complex and catastrophe-exposed property risks within the U.S. Excess and Surplus market. Backed by the D. E. Shaw group, Luminor combines deep underwriting expertise with a purpose-built data and analytics platform to deliver durable, disciplined capacity through a wholesale-only distribution model, with no retail conflicts and no broker ownership. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About The D. E. Shaw Group

The D. E. Shaw group is a global investment and technology development firm with more than $90 billion in investment capital as of March 1, 2026, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has earned a reputation for successful investing based on innovation, careful risk management, and the quality and depth of its staff.

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SOURCE Luminor Risk