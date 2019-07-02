Luminos Labs Earns Platinum-Level Partnership With Episerver

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminos Labs, a digital commerce solutions partner to manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, today announced it has been certified as a Platinum Partner of Episerver, the company transforming digital experiences.

Luminos Labs completed a thorough certification process including Episerver Education training and having a significant quantity of Episerver Certified Developers and multiple Episerver Specializations to earn the prestigious Platinum Partner status in Episerver's Partner Success Program and to join as a qualified, value-add seller of Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™. As a Platinum Partner, Luminos Labs has comprehensive competency and implementation experience, comprehensive product expertise, and a large number of certified resources and specializations in Episerver solutions. With headquarters in Los Angeles, and clients that do businesses globally, Luminos Labs are experts at building complex, multi-step purchase journeys that are intuitive, and while increasing key revenue drivers like average order value and conversion rate.

Episerver Digital Experience Cloud provides content, commerce, and marketing on one screen with an independently proven 443 percent return on investment in three years and a payback period of fewer than six months. Along with the low total cost of ownership, Episerver reduces time spent on content and product management updates, offers savings over on-premise solutions, increases revenue through AI-based personalization, and improves customer satisfaction scores due to more contextual experiences.

"Luminos Labs is honored to be recognized as a new Platinum Partner by Episerver," said Radu Munteanu, Founder & CEO of Luminos Labs. "We have strategically built our services to maximize the value Episerver can bring to their customers, and look forward to increasing that value by being a trusted partner to Luminos Labs' current and future clients."

With a network of over 880 partner companies in 30 countries, Episerver seeks to connect with qualified partners whose firms possess a wealth of experience, team members with a creative outlook, global reach, and a collective eye toward future opportunities to ensure mutual customers are successful in the short and long term.

"Both Luminos Labs and Episerver are experiencing incredible growth as the result of delivering world-class projects to customers on a world-class platform in their journey to be more digitally agile," said Dominic Citino, Vice President, Partnerships. "Luminos labs has stepped up to the task to earn status and identify as a partner experienced in leveraging the Episerver product portfolio to help organizations reach their digital goals."

About Luminos Labs

Luminos Labs is a digital commerce solution provider helping manufacturers, retailers, and distributors drive results. Focusing on KPIs and metrics like conversion rate, average order value, and digital revenue recognition, Luminos Labs is a trusted partner for its clients. From strategy & planning, design & UX, development & QA and beyond, Luminos Labs draws on 10 years of experience implementing Episerver, inRiver & OrderDynamics solutions.

Luminos Labs Contact:

Mike Zaruba

Director, Business Development

+1 312 613 0160

mike.zaruba@luminoslabs.com

About Episerver

Celebrating its 25th year, Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers – everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ unifies digital content, commerce, and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Founded in 1994, Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, the Netherlands, South Africa, Singapore and Vietnam.

Episerver Contacts:

Rachel Teitt

Director, Brand Communications

+1 740 815 1588

rachel.teitt@episerver.com

Amberly Dressler

Manager, Brand Communications

+1 714 851 5794

amberly.dressler@episerver.com

