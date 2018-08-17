Luminos Labs Named Again in Gartner's 2018 Digital Commerce Vendor Guide

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminos Labs is proud to be recognized again by Gartner in their 2018 Digital Commerce Vendor Guide as a Digital Commerce Service Provider. This is the second year in a row that Luminos Labs has been featured in Gartner's Digital Commerce Vendor Guide.

Digital commerce is a vital component of digital transformation, and many application leaders embrace digital commerce for improving Customer Experience and innovating their business. Companies seeking to undergo a digital transformation should use this guide to understand the vendors in the digital commerce ecosystem and prioritize areas of investment.

Luminos Labs' core technology partners Episerver, InRiver, and OrderDynamics were featured in Gartner's 2018 Digital Commerce Vendor Guide as well. Their appearance in this guide only serves to strengthen Luminos Labs position as an experienced, value-driving digital commerce service provider.

Radu Munteanu, Founder & CEO of Luminos Labs, had this to say about being featured, "It's a great honor to be included in Gartner's Digital Commerce Vendor Guide for the second consecutive year. We are strategically positioning Luminos Labs as a strong partner for companies seeking deep digital commerce implementation and integration experience across the manufacturing, retail and distribution industries."

Luminos Labs is a digital commerce solution partner offering strategy, design, building, and management services. We specialize in highly-complex B2C, B2B and B2B2C Episerver commerce platform implementations in retail, manufacturing, and wholesale.

With colleagues across the U.S. and Europe, Luminos Labs boasts a team of strategists, experience designers, and engineers. Focused on client success, we help our client-partners increase capacity, conversion rate, and average order value by replacing old technology, empowering customers, and improving the organizational adoption of new digital commerce capabilities.

