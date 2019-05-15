Luminoso and Topbox to be Lead Sponsors at Sold-Out Common Sense CX Summit June 3-5, 2019

DULUTH, Minn., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Sense CX, the industry's leading customer experience summit will be hosted June 3-5, 2019, at The Drake Hotel in Chicago, is proud to welcome Luminoso, an award-winning customer insights AI firm, and customer data & insights platform Topbox as lead event sponsors. The exclusive event will bring together senior CX executives from top companies like MasterCard, Comcast and MetLife for two days of immersive panel discussions, roundtables, war stories and networking opportunities.

Common Sense CX by BuyerForesight

"It's easy for customer experience events to become about platitudes and theories, rather than real-life examples and common sense practices," says Jeff Foley, VP of Marketing at Luminoso. "By bringing together these CX practitioners to share what's really happening, we expect everyone to walk away from these two days with their heads full of ideas to try back at the office."

The private, invitation-only event for 60 of the industry's most innovative Customer Experience leaders from companies, such as Sonos, Petco and Wells Fargo, is currently sold out for attendees; however, limited sponsorship opportunities are still available.

"Topbox is evangelizing the value of conversation analytics as the most insightful data for understanding the customer experience," states Jonathan Moore, Director of Marketing at Topbox. "Many CX leaders aren't aware this is an option, so CSCX19 is an opportunity for us to get quality facetime with CX visionaries and practitioners and spread the word."

Full-event and networking sponsorship opportunities are currently available for companies interested in sharing expertise and delivering solutions in Customer Analytics and Insights, Customer Experience Management and Process Improvement, Customer Feedback (VOC/NPS/Surveys) and Journey Mapping, AI/ML-Driven Automation, and Speech and Text Analytics.

Primary sponsorship opportunities include:

Sessions designed to promote conversation between sponsors and attendees

Scheduled meetings with prospects

Detailed Buyer Profiles delivered one week before event

PR Outreach on your speaker's behalf

Additional networking sponsors for the event include CX analytics platform 4xperience and digital technology company Content Bloom. Sponsors can look forward to the following perks:

Sponsors can invite peer evangelists

Buyer- and sponsor-led sessions

Buyer-driven content themes where sponsors share their expertise in solving problems, not selling solutions

"CSCX19 is an executive peer group meeting designed specifically for senior leaders charting their companies' customer experience strategy," explains Mitch Speers, co-founder of BuyerForesight, the event organizer of Common Sense CX. "We've designed our sponsor packages to include the ability to engage attendees in all sessions."

For more information about Common Sense CX and available sponsorships, visit www.cscx19.com or email Mitch Speers at mitch@cscx19.com.

Common Sense CX is a BuyerForesight Event.

About BuyerForesight Events

BuyerForesight (a Step2 Strategy company) finds new qualified opportunities for companies and the sales intelligence to close them. Since 2014 we've helped 140 companies build over $450 million in sales pipeline. BuyerForesight Events are the smart alternatives to traditional conferences. We carefully research each prospective attendee before extending an invitation to attend. We cover conference fees, travel and lodging for qualified attendees. Our goal is to arrive at a mix of outstanding leaders and innovators who will learn from each other as much as from the experts on hand. Our attendees are actively looking for innovative solutions to their challenges, and BuyerForesight Events are a time-efficient way for them to see those solutions up close and personal. For more information, visit https://www.buyerforesight.com/events/.

Media Contact

Pola Hallquist

Apothecary Communications

214710@email4pr.com

1-866-213-9210 x801

SOURCE BuyerForesight

Related Links

https://www.buyerforesight.com

