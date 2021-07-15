Luminous Diamonds x Fashion Scholarship Fund Announce the Design Your Inner Light Challenge for Emerging Fashion Designers

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminous Diamonds, the new premiere fluorescent diamond jewelry brand, announced today its partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) to identify and support emerging fashion designers through a national design challenge. Luminous Diamonds will award one Luminous Look Scholarship to the young designer whose creative concept best brings the brand's philosophy "Follow Your inner Light" to life with an innovative, fashion-forward garment design. The challenge marks the FSF's first collaboration with a jewelry brand.

Luminous Diamonds® Inner Glow Earrings - Image enhanced to show jewelry under UV light

The Fashion Scholarship Fund has invited its Class of 2021 Scholars--college students from its 66 member colleges and universities, to participate in the "Design Your Inner Light" challenge. Participants will design a garment inspired by the "Luminous Woman" - a person who symbolizes the inner light we all carry - with supermodel/entrepreneur and Luminous Diamonds advisor Coco Rocha as their muse. The winner of the challenge will receive a $10,000 grant to be applied to educational expenses and their look will be fully realized and ultimately worn by Rocha.

Renowned fashion designer Christian Siriano along with judges Celebrity Stylist, Mariel Haenn, Writer and Brand Consultant, Chrissy Rutherford, Executive Director of the FSF, Peter Arnold, President of Alrosa USA, Rebecca Foerster, and Coco Rocha, will mentor the students throughout the design process. The final creative concepts and garment sketches submitted will then be reviewed by the esteemed panel of judges.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how the students are inspired by Luminous Diamonds, in a way that allows them to be true to themselves as designers," said Siriano, who is a long-time supporter of the Fashion Scholarship Fund.

"The FSF's collaboration with Luminous Diamonds directly aligns with the mission that defines us -- to provide our highly talented and diverse constituency with a myriad of professional development and mentorship experiences at all stages of their careers. We are so pleased to offer our promising young Scholars this opportunity to be challenged and inspired by this design competition," said Peter Arnold, Executive Director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund.

The inspiration for students: The inner light and strength that pushes us forward. The piece of us that guides our passions and fuels our ambitions. Unlike most diamonds, Luminous Diamonds' rare fluorescent stones emit a stunning blue glow under ultraviolet light. This glow is a symbol of the inner light that we all carry.

Luminous Diamonds® embraces the wondrous characteristics of fluorescent diamonds. Inspired by a woman's inner light and strength, the pieces are designed with the shape of a free-form hexagon as a central motif to celebrate the individualistic spirit of each woman. As the strongest shape found in nature, it symbolizes the drive and passion of women. The offerings range from diamonds that can be worn as an everyday luxury, to couture jewelry pieces, each carrying an intimate, hidden message, held in a central vortex of light, revealed only when the wearer chooses. Luminous Diamonds uses fluorescent stones that are extremely rare and formed under unique geological conditions, creating diamonds with a stunning inner radiance that flashes in the sunlight and emits a magical blue glow in UV lighting. As a brand, Luminous Diamonds celebrates and stands behind a woman's journey to find and follow her inner light.

The Fashion Scholarship Fund is the foremost fashion-oriented education and workforce development nonprofit in the U.S. The FSF works directly with the country's most talented young students from diverse backgrounds and awards over $1 million each year in scholarships to help these students succeed in all sectors of the industry including design, merchandising, marketing analytics, and supply chain. The FSF also provides scholars with a wide range of internship and career opportunities, mentorship, networking, professional development, and unprecedented access to the industry's most influential leaders and companies.

