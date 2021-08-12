Luminous Diamonds x Fashion Scholarship Fund Announce the WINNER of the Design Your Inner Light Challenge

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminous Diamonds, the new premiere fluorescent diamond jewelry brand, announced today the winner of the "Design Your Inner Light Challenge," in collaboration with the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF). The challenge was launched this summer to identify and support emerging fashion designers through a national challenge inviting applicants to submit creative concepts that best bring to life the Luminous Diamonds brand philosophy, "Follow Your Inner Light," with an innovative, fashion-forward garment design.

FSF x Luminous Diamonds

An esteemed panel of industry judges selected Sarah Solnet, a 2020 FSF Scholar and Fashion/Apparel Design graduate from Iowa State University, as the winner of the "Design Your Inner Light Challenge." Sarah designed a garment inspired by the "Luminous Woman"—a person who symbolizes the inner light we all carry—with supermodel/entrepreneur and Luminous Diamonds advisor Coco Rocha as the muse. Sarah is receiving a $10,000 grant to be applied to her educational expenses. Additionally, her look will be fully realized and then worn by Rocha.

Renowned fashion designer Christian Siriano, along with judges Celebrity Stylist Mariel Haenn, Writer and Brand Consultant Chrissy Rutherford, Executive Director of the FSF Peter Arnold, President of Alrosa USA Rebecca Foerster, and Coco Rocha, will mentor Sarah throughout the design process.

Luminous Diamonds® embraces the wondrous characteristics of fluorescent diamonds. Inspired by a woman's inner light and strength, the pieces are designed with the shape of a free-form hexagon as a central motif to celebrate the individualistic spirit of each woman. As the strongest shape found in nature, it symbolizes the drive and passion of women. The offerings range from diamonds that can be worn as an everyday luxury, to couture jewelry pieces, each carrying an intimate, hidden message, held in a central vortex of light, revealed only when the wearer chooses. Luminous Diamonds uses fluorescent stones that are extremely rare and formed under unique geological conditions, creating diamonds with a stunning inner radiance that flashes in the sunlight and emits a magical blue glow in UV lighting. As a brand, Luminous Diamonds celebrates and stands behind a woman's journey to find and follow her inner light.

@luminousdiamonds

The Fashion Scholarship Fund is the foremost fashion-oriented education and workforce development nonprofit in the U.S. The FSF works directly with the country's most talented young students from diverse backgrounds and awards over $1 million each year in scholarships to help these students succeed in all sectors of the industry including design, merchandising, marketing analytics, and supply chain. The FSF also provides scholars with a wide range of internship and career opportunities, mentorship, networking, professional development, and unprecedented access to the industry's most influential leaders and companies.

SOURCE Luminous Diamonds