Luminultra introduces the Bugcount® analyzer ATP measurement platform, redefining the standard in microbial testing

The company's flagship product combines 30 years of microbial expertise with trusted user feedback to produce a next-generation device built to streamline testing, accelerate decisions and strengthen control across critical systems.

FREDERICTON, NB, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Luminultra, a global leader in applied microbial diagnostics, today announced the launch of the Bugcount® analyzer, a best-in-class ATP testing platform designed to set a new benchmark for microbial monitoring. The Bugcount analyzer is designed to modernize microbial monitoring across energy, water and food systems, all while maintaining the dedication to accuracy and reliability the company has delivered for more than three decades.

Luminultra's Bugcount® One ATP Analyzer, a best-in-class microbial testing platform. (CNW Group/Luminultra) The portable Bugcount® analyzer is designed for reliable performance in both field and lab environments. (CNW Group/Luminultra)

Microbial activity exists in every industrial system. Left unchecked, it can corrode infrastructure, degrade product quality and expose organizations to unplanned costs and reputational risk. Without reliable measurement, teams lack clear visibility into what's happening in their systems, creating uncertainty in environments where the stakes are high.

"For over 30 years, we've worked alongside industry leaders around the globe to help them understand that microbes don't wait to be measured," said Pat Whalen, Chair and CEO of Luminultra. "Energy, water and food industries are complex systems where small microbial shifts can create major operational consequences when left unchecked. Where traditional tests have sacrificed on either speed or accuracy, we've worked hard to redefine what ATP testing can deliver for the market. Bugcount is our latest advancement—bringing proven speed and precision together in a modern platform built for the realities of industrial operations."

Purpose-built for real-world complexity

The Bugcount analyzer streamlines ATP testing with a sleek, thoughtfully engineered design that remains rugged and portable for reliable performance in both field and lab environments. Delivering results in under five minutes, the analyzer maintains the sensitivity and repeatability that operators have come to depend on while providing an elegant, simplified testing experience that seamlessly integrates into any microbial testing program.

Optimized for use with Luminultra's recently upgraded Bugcount test kits, the system easily handles the challenging sample types its customers face every day, from clean water to heavy solids and high bio-burden substances.

"The Bugcount analyzer represents the culmination of three decades of applied microbiology experience and millions of tests performed around the world," said Dr. Jordan Schmidt, Vice-President of Technology and Innovation at Luminultra. "We understand the operational realities of industries like oil and gas, industrial water treatment and manufacturing. These aren't controlled lab samples. They're difficult, variable, real-world substances. We designed this platform specifically for these types of environments, without sacrificing the analytical performance our clients rely on."

A complete microbial intelligence platform

The Bugcount analyzer is part of a fully integrated microbial testing solution designed to simplify every step of the workflow, from sampling to insight.

Paired with Bugcount test kits and seamlessly integrated with Relay™, Luminultra's digital platform, the system enables teams to capture results, organize data, identify trends and translate measurement into meaningful operational decisions.

By uniting sampling, analysis and data management into a single streamlined experience, Luminultra delivers a fully integrated microbial intelligence platform designed to scale across sites, teams and global operations—expanding the foundation for AI-powered analytics and insights that Luminultra has cultivated over 20+ years of software development.

Innovation powering growth

With the launch of Bugcount, Luminultra reinforces its position at the forefront of microbial testing, delivering the tools clients rely on to move from uncertainty to control. As the company continues to expand its global footprint and portfolio, it remains focused on purposeful innovation by building practical, high-impact tools that simplify microbial risk management across critical industries.

"Our growth has been driven by innovation," Whalen added. "It's about equipping industry with a better toolkit to protect essential systems. Bugcount raises the standard for microbial testing - combining simplicity, durability and performance in a way that reflects who we are as a company and where we're headed."

The Bugcount analyzer is available now through Luminultra. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit luminultra.com.

About Luminultra

Luminultra is a global leader in applied microbial diagnostics, operating at the nexus of food, energy and water systems. Its testing technologies, services and scientific expertise help industries turn microbial uncertainty into confident action so they can protect what matters most. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Canada, Luminultra serves customers in over 80 countries. Backed by XPV Water Partners, the company is driving global growth through innovation, strategic acquisitions and a commitment to delivering confidence in every count.

SOURCE Luminultra