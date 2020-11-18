LuminUltra partners with The Infection Prevention Strategy to educate on proper COVID-19 disinfection protocol

Partnership brings together leaders in their respective fields to advocate for an innovative, science-based approach to pandemic management

FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Biotechnology leader LuminUltra has partnered with The Infection Prevention Strategy (TIPS) in the fight against COVID-19 to provide global education on the importance of verifying proper disinfection protocols with science-based methodology.

As a global leader in molecular diagnostic testing, LuminUltra has developed portable qPCR technology that can test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – in a variety of environments including surfaces, air and wastewater. While individual human carriers are tested for COVID-19 using clinical diagnostics, broader environmental surveillance testing is essential for identifying the presence of the virus within a space or community. These environmental surveillance tools can be used for a variety of purposes, including to identify whether an infected person was present in a given space, as well as to verify that the virus has been properly eradicated following disinfection. This crucial information arms decision makers with measurable insight into the safety of their facilities and communities and disinfection protocols.

TIPS is a nonprofit organization that works to advance innovations, ideas and processes that make a difference in global health. Advocating for science-based approaches to infection prevention is a key component of their mandate and they offer a variety of programs such as Master Classes to educate businesses and organizations on emerging best practices. They also assist in the validation and adoption of proper disinfection protocols. LuminUltra is participating in the TIPS Science to Market® program, which is designed to bring innovations that can make an impact in global health to a broader market.

"LuminUltra's COVID-19 environmental surveillance solutions are a perfect match with the TIPS Science to Market® program," said Michael Diamond, TIPS Executive Director. "This program is designed to introduce new, innovative technologies to the market that can be directly applied to improve safety. LuminUltra's technology provides evidenced-based insight into whether the disinfection protocols facilities are following are effective. This verification step is crucial to validating and improving processes and ultimately better managing the threat of COVID-19."

LuminUltra launched its COVID-19 environmental surveillance tools in early spring in response to the growing challenges of the pandemic. The company has also provided much needed clinical testing supplies, providing the Government of Canada with 500,000 COVID-19 clinical tests per week.

"It's time to think differently about pandemic management," said Pat Whalen, President & CEO of LuminUltra. "Widespread and effective testing of both people and environments is crucial in the fight against COVID-19. Proactive testing solutions are essential to keeping our communities safe and enabling economies to stay open. Our mandate has always been to offer portable, easier-to-use technology that provides lab-quality results to more people."

"We're proud to partner with TIPS and their team of globally recognized scientists, epidemiologists and public health experts to create awareness for and access to these testing solutions that are integral to life in our new normal," added Whalen.

About TIPS

The Infection Prevention Strategy (TIPS) launched in 2015 is a not-for-profit that exists to advance innovations, ideas, and processes that make a difference in global health. TIPS extends to 30+ countries and is the key strategic partner for many notable organizations, initiatives, and events. In the past few years, TIPS has contributed millions of dollars worth of scientific impact through various programs and initiatives. Currently, TIPS is conducting 20+ SARS-CoV2/COVID19 efficacy studies for innovations and processes for air, water and surfaces. For more, visit ic.tips.

About LuminUltra

Founded in 1995, LuminUltra is a biological diagnostic testing company headquartered in Canada with operations in 6 countries. It is widely recognized globally as a leader in developing tests and reagents for environmental, industrial, and diagnostic monitoring and is a key supplier of COVID-19 clinical testing reagents to the Government of Canada. Customers in over 80 countries trust LuminUltra's technology, production reliability and history of customer service excellence to deliver their essential services in a safe state.

LuminUltra COVID-19 Testing Solutions

LuminUltra provides complete testing solutions for three protocols: clinical diagnostics, surface and air testing for simple and effective surveillance of the presence of virus in buildings, and wastewater testing for 'early detection' population monitoring.

LuminUltra's industry gold-standard GeneCount® qPCR devices – both the portable and high-capacity options – are compatible with both the clinical and environmental tests. This means that clinical and environmental testing samples can be analyzed at the same time, allowing for efficient and highly effective diagnostic and surveillance testing. Research and development completed for all LuminUltra's testing solutions benefit each of the testing protocols, ensuring consistent, reliable and market-ready innovation.

