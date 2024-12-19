Luminys and Foxlink Collaboration: Advancing AI-Driven Innovations in Security Solutions

Harnessing Foxlink's Ubilink AI Supercomputing Center to Accelerate Luminys' U.S. Growth and Drive Innovation in Smart, Sustainable Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminys Systems Corp (Luminys), a leading provider of smart, sustainable, and connected technology solutions, is leveraging the groundbreaking advancements at Ubilink , a state-of-the-art AI supercomputing center created by Foxlink , its parent company. This collaboration underscores Luminys' commitment to advancing AI-driven innovations that address the evolving needs of the U.S. market and beyond.

Foxlink's Ubilink: A Global AI Powerhouse

Foxlink and Luminys inaugurate the Ubilink AI Supercomputing Center to fuel U.S. innovation

On November 14, 2024, Foxlink inaugurated Ubilink, its first AI supercomputing center located in Taiwan. The Phase 1 investment of $61.7 million has equipped Ubilink with 128 NVIDIA AI servers, delivering an impressive 45.82 PFLOPs of computing power. Ubilink is now the 21st most powerful supercomputer globally and the third in Asia. The center is expected to become Taiwan's largest AI computing facility by Q1 2024.

Ubilink is also the first supercomputing center in Asia to integrate green energy resources, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability. Clients from industries such as semiconductor IC design, biotechnology, and intelligent healthcare are already testing its capabilities, with several major customers expressing interest in utilizing its full capacity.

Key Achievements of Ubilink Include:

Cutting-Edge Hardware and Global Recognition: Ranked 31st globally in computing power and 3rd highest in Asia, Ubilink solidifies Taiwan's leadership in the AI domain. Taiwan's Most Powerful Supercomputing Center: Ubilink accounts for 55% of Taiwan's total AI computing power, standing alongside other prominent facilities like Taiwania 2 and NVIDIA Taipei-1. Rapid Construction and Deployment: Completed in just three months, Ubilink's development was expedited through strategic collaborations with NVIDIA, Shinfox Energy, and ASUS Group. Sustainability Leadership: As Asia's first supercomputing center fully integrated with green energy resources, Ubilink delivers sustainable, customer-centric energy solutions.

Driving AI-Powered Innovation in the U.S.

Following the success of Ubilink's Phase 1, Foxlink is advancing Phase 2, which involves expanding the center's capabilities to Japan. The second stage of the project will integrate NVIDIA GB200 servers to further enhance AI computing power, reinforcing Foxlink's strategy for regional leadership.

Looking ahead, the third stage will bring the Ubilink center to the U.S., with plans for it to become operational by the end of 2025. This expansion will support Foxlink's global strategic growth and broaden its AI infrastructure's reach.

Future Capabilities for Ublink's AI Integration

Luminys is leveraging these advancements to enhance its position as a provider of intelligent security and operational technologies. By integrating Ubilink's cutting-edge AI capabilities, Luminys is poised to deliver transformative AI solutions to industries across the U.S., including semiconductor design, biotechnology, and intelligent healthcare.

In the future, Luminys plans to embed Ubilink's vast AI computing resources into its IoT ecosystem, delivering innovative capabilities for customers. This innovation will include the ability to unlock further value from data analytics, low-latency services as a part of Luminys' dedication to sustainability, model training enhancements, and more.

Freddy Kuo, chairman of Luminys Systems Corporation, remarked: "The integration of Ubilink's advanced AI capabilities into Luminys' platforms represents a transformative leap forward. This collaboration embodies our shared vision of delivering cutting-edge technology to meet the unique challenges of our customers. By harnessing the power of AI, we are committed to building a smarter, more sustainable future in the U.S. and beyond."

Through this new innovation, Luminys continues to differentiate itself in a competitive landscape. As Luminys continues to strengthen its foothold in the U.S., it remains dedicated to providing next-generation solutions that drive operational efficiency, improve decision-making, and meet the evolving demands of industries nationwide.

About Luminys

Founded in 1984, Luminys Systems Corp. leads the way in helping businesses build smart, sustainable, and secure ecosystems with integrity. Connected solutions and services offer safety, insight, intelligence, and operational efficiency.

With a focus on ingenuity and exceptional customer support, Luminys delivers future-ready products that adapt to the evolving needs of various industries. As a U.S.-based subsidiary of Foxlink, a global leader in electronics manufacturing, Luminys is trusted by customers and partners worldwide to deliver advanced technology solutions and services shaping a sustainable, smarter future. Learn more at: www.luminyscorp.com .

SOURCE Luminys Systems Corp