Luminys Debuts Vertical Experience Center at ISC West 2026

What:

Luminys Systems Corp. will introduce two immersive vertical demo environments at ISC West 2026, focused on retail and education deployments. The purpose is to demonstrate our professional capability to design and deliver tailored solutions across various vertical markets.

Retail and Education serve as the initial focus, forming the foundation of a broader vertical framework that can be extended to additional industries. The Experience Center presents repeatable deployment models tailored to specific operational needs.

The Experience Center will feature guided demonstrations across multiple kiosks, illustrating how Luminys systems support incident review, real-time visibility, edge analytics and cloud-based management within retail stores and educational campuses.

In addition to its vertical demos, Luminys will showcase the following product innovations:

AI & Software

LumiAgent natural-language video search

LumiCloud VSaaS enhancements, including direct-to-cloud cameras and expanded 24/7 retention plans

Auto registration capabilities for LumiCenter VMS

macOS-compatible LumiViewer client

Edge & Camera Devices

8MP long-range LumiLuxSmart bullet camera with advanced analytics

6MP fisheye 360° panoramic camera

Dual-sensor 2×6MP LumiDeterrent turret with active visual deterrence

Expanded PTZ lineup including LumiNightKing full-color low-light models

New 5MP white-light deterrent turret kit for rapid deployment

Updated analog cameras and hybrid DVR solutions for network-independent environments

Infrastructure & Deployment

Cloud-managed network switches and extended-distance LumiPower PoE

Wireless bridge solutions and Ethernet-over-Coax modernization tools

4-door access controller expansion

Wireless doorbell kit for streamlined entry awareness

LumiWatch Solar for fully off-grid protection

The Vertical Experience Center complements Luminys' broader ISC West product announcements by demonstrating how its software-driven ecosystem delivers measurable outcomes across industries.

Each session includes a 30-minute presentation followed by a guided walkthrough of the Experience Center and product kiosks. Attendees will have opportunities to meet with the Luminys team and explore deployment scenarios in detail.

Luminys will also preview expanded smart home ecosystem compatibility at ISC West, including support for Control4 environments through IP camera, PTZ, and NVR integration.

Where:

The Venetian Expo

Venetian Ballroom D (Level 2)

Las Vegas, NV

When:

ISC West 2026

Registration:

Book your session here:

https://calendly.com/luminys/join-us-for-an-exclusive-product-launch-at-isc-clone?month=2026-03

Morning sessions include breakfast and coffee. Afternoon sessions include sandwiches, snacks, and an open bar.

Media may register for a complimentary ISC West press badge here:

https://www.discoverisc.com/west/en-us/media.html

