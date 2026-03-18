Luminys Unveils LumiAgent AI and Comprehensive Security Ecosystem Expansion Ahead of ISC West 2026

New AI-powered search capabilities and cloud video enhancements reinforce Luminys' focus on intelligent, scalable security

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminys Systems Corporation, a leading provider of smart, sustainable, and connected technology solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its video security and infrastructure portfolio ahead of ISC West 2026. Headlining the showcase is LumiAgent, a new AI-powered video search capability for LumiCloud and LumiCenter, alongside major advancements across cloud services, cameras, NVRs, networking and access control.

Together, these innovations reinforce Luminys' commitment to delivering scalable, intelligent, and easy-to-manage security ecosystems for organizations of all sizes.

Introducing LumiAgent: AI-Powered Video Intelligence

Designed to transform how operators interact with recorded video, LumiAgent enables natural-language search powered by Vision Language Models (VLMs) and Large Language Models (LLMs). By combining advanced AI models with camera-generated metadata, LumiAgent converts recorded video into searchable events.

With LumiAgent, users can enter queries such as: "Find a person wearing a red shirt walking to a car in the parking lot around 4:00 PM yesterday." The system returns relevant video results in seconds, dramatically reducing investigation time.

In addition to event search, LumiAgent can automatically generate descriptive summaries of recorded video and, through LumiAgent QS (Quick Serve), analyze queuing and transaction patterns to support customer experience optimization.

"For decades, video systems have generated enormous amounts of data with limited intelligence layered on top," said Freddy Kuo, Chairman of Luminys Systems Corporation and Special Assistant to the President of Foxlink. "LumiAgent represents a fundamental shift. We're combining AI, cloud, and edge technology to turn video into a proactive decision-making tool, empowering organizations to operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently."

Expanding the LumiCloud Ecosystem

Luminys also introduced enhancements across its LumiCloud, its Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) platform that enables users to search video, receive alerts and analyze detection patterns across multiple locations.

Recently released LumiCloud Cameras introduce direct-to-cloud connectivity, eliminating the need for an NVR. These cameras stream video directly to LumiCloud and include a one-year HD Unity subscription with AI-based search, alerts, notifications, and event-based cloud storage. Customers may upgrade to new 24/7 cloud storage subscription plans offering 30 to 180 days of rolling video retention.

LumiCloud supports select Luminys NVRs, cameras, access control systems, and network switches through "LumiCloud Technology Inside," enabling remote management and centralized oversight. For fully integrated off-grid solutions such as the new LumiWatch Solar unit and LumiGuardian platforms, this capability is branded as "Powered by LumiCloud."

Designed for true grid independence, LumiWatch Solar features a 120W photovoltaic panel and a 960Wh rechargeable lithium battery, delivering reliable protection for remote or infrastructure-limited locations.

ISC West 2026

In addition to LumiAgent, Luminys will highlight broader updates across its camera, NVR, and cloud portfolio at ISC West, reinforcing its focus on intelligent edge performance and simplified system management.

Luminys will also feature a special demonstration of Adventure, a quadruped robot designed for mobile monitoring and inspection in complex environments. The updated platform includes extended battery life of up to three hours, improved obstacle-crossing capability of up to 25 centimeters, and enhanced mobility for navigating uneven terrain and stairs. Built on a ROS 2 architecture, Adventure supports local deployment with monitoring through web and mobile dashboards while allowing organizations to keep operational data within their own environment.

Attendees can visit The Venetian Expo, Venetian Ballroom D (Level 2) for live demonstrations of LumiAgent and the company's expanded video security ecosystem of intelligent cameras, NVRs, cloud services, networking solutions, and access control technologies.

About Luminys

Founded in 1984, Luminys Systems Corp. leads the way in helping businesses build smart, sustainable and secure ecosystems with integrity. As a leader in intelligent video security, Luminys delivers AI-powered systems built for real-world reliability that enhance safety, visibility and human capability across connected environments.

With a focus on ingenuity and exceptional customer support, Luminys delivers future-ready products that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries. As a U.S.-based subsidiary of Foxlink, a global leader in electronics manufacturing, Luminys is trusted by customers and partners worldwide to deliver advanced technology solutions and services shaping a sustainable, smarter future. Learn more at: www.luminyscorp.com.

About Foxlink

Founded in 1986, Foxlink designs, manufactures, and sells connectors, cable assemblies, power management devices, battery packs and more on an OEM/ODM basis to some of the world's leading makers of communications devices, computers and consumer electronics. Our customers include some of the best-known and most respected industry leaders. Learn more at https://www.foxlink.com.

SOURCE Luminys