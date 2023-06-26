Lumio and Canva for Education Announce All-New Integration to Bring Immersive Digital Learning to Life

This game-changing integration provides free access for teachers to create collaborative, engaging lessons that reach students in the classroom and on their devices, wherever they are.

CALGARY, AB, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio, the digital learning tool used by millions of teachers and students worldwide, is pleased to announce its integration with Canva for Education. This new integration allows teachers to seamlessly add Canva designs to Lumio, merging the power of Canva's visual communication platform with Lumio's ability to add interactivity for engaging, dynamic lessons.  

The integration offers educators free access to export and upload Canva lessons, presentations, and other materials into Lumio to create interactive lessons with game-based activities, formative assessments, and more. Educators will also be able to access libraries from both Canva and Lumio to explore thousands of high-quality, ready-made templates and infographics.

"The Lumio team is excited to roll out our integration with Canva for Education," said Dan McMahon, Lumio Vice President of Software. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to inspiring creativity, saving teachers' time, and creating an active learning environment that is accessible and collaborative for all."

Canva for Education makes it easy to create and communicate visually in the classroom and beyond. It allows educators to bring their ideas and lessons to life with thousands of ready-to-use educational templates. Lumio is an intuitive digital learning tool that transforms lessons into active, collaborative learning experiences that engage students on their devices, in class, or remotely.

"Empowering educators and students through creativity and collaboration are core values for both Lumio and Canva for Education," says Head of Canva for Education, Jason Wilmot. "We are thrilled to come together with Lumio to support both teachers and students and to provide them with the high-quality resources they deserve and need for fantastic learning experiences."

Lumio, created by global EdTech leader SMART Technologies, is also unveiling several new features aimed at making teaching easier and learning more engaging and accessible for students. The latest updates include:

  • Ability to edit PowerPoint slides after they have been imported into Lumio with editing support for Google Slides and PDFs to follow. This feature is now live as a public beta.
  • Access to OpenDyslexic, a typeface designed to support learners with a variety of dyslexia symptoms.
  • New themes available for several Lumio game-based activities, including clean, simple versions that appeal to older learners.

Also, Lumio is showcasing a new Logic Model that highlights research demonstrating Lumio's effectiveness to enable leading teaching practices to drive student outcomes.

The Canva for Education and Lumio integration will be available for teachers to work with over the summer and for back-to-school, and other new features in Lumio are available for use today.

About Lumio

Lumio is an easy-to-use, digital learning tool that lets teachers transform lessons into active, collaborative learning experiences to engage students on their devices, wherever they are. With countless ways for students to engage and drive their own learning, Lumio is a perfect fit for educators who are looking for ways to increase interactivity, collaboration, and game-based learning. To learn more, visit www.golumio.com

About Canva for Education

Canva for Education makes it easy to create, collaborate, and communicate visually in the classroom and beyond. It's 100% free for K-12 districts, schools, teachers and their students. Bring your ideas to life with thousands of ready-to-use educational templates from presentations, posters, comic strips, book reports, infographics, newsletters, and more.

