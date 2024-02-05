A Spark subscription plan grants customers exclusive access to shared libraries, co-editing, and LMS integrations

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio by SMART Technologies, a cloud-based learning platform that effortlessly makes learning fun and engaging on student devices, has unveiled a new plan, 'Spark'. The Spark plan offers new, additional capabilities and features designed to support schools, Multi-Academy Trusts, and other organizations with enhanced instructional consistency and more flexible lesson creation and delivery. New features include an Organization Library, Shared Libraries, Co-Editing, and Learning Management System Integrations.

Lumio by SMART Technologies Expands Portfolio with Introduction of the Spark Plan at TCEA 2024

Lumio is loved and trusted by over 1.3 million educators worldwide and has been awarded for its impact on learning outcomes, research-based design, and accessibility.

Dan McMahon, VP of Product at SMART Technologies, says: "We're excited to reveal Lumio's Spark plan at TCEA this year, giving customers access to their top-priority organization-level features. Our new multi-tiered offering continues to set Lumio apart from other tools, providing highly requested features and functionality today and in the future, at a really competitive cost. The organizations we talk to are very eager to get access to these features, and we're proud to support even more schools and educators with keeping learning fun and engaging."

For organizations seeking enhanced instructional consistency and even more efficient workflows, Lumio's Spark plan provides a library to house approved curriculum content, integration with popular platforms, and the ability for teachers to collaborate on content. It allows educators to easily find and access approved curriculum content and seamlessly share and build resources with colleagues, saving them time.

TCEA attendees will receive the first public viewing of the Spark plan's newest features alongside a chance to win a 'Golden Ticket' granting them a one-year Spark subscription for themselves and their teaching colleagues. All US educators at TCEA will also have the opportunity to claim one year of Lumio's Standard plan for just $1.

About SMART & Lumio

SMART Technologies is a leader in collaborative technology trusted by millions of teachers, students, and business leaders worldwide. Since the original SMART Board®, purpose-built for education, SMART continues to bring innovative tools to market, including Lumio™, the award-winning cloud-based learning software, and their interactive displays designed for business. While SMART solutions continue to grow in global demand, SMART Technologies maintains its unwavering commitment to create technology that helps teachers, learners and teams everywhere create meaningful connections. Learn more at www.golumio.com.

