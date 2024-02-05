Lumio by SMART Technologies Expands Portfolio with Introduction of the Spark Plan at TCEA 2024

News provided by

SMART Technologies

05 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

A Spark subscription plan grants customers exclusive access to shared libraries, co-editing, and LMS integrations

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio by SMART Technologies, a cloud-based learning platform that effortlessly makes learning fun and engaging on student devices, has unveiled a new plan, 'Spark'. The Spark plan offers new, additional capabilities and features designed to support schools, Multi-Academy Trusts, and other organizations with enhanced instructional consistency and more flexible lesson creation and delivery. New features include an Organization Library, Shared Libraries, Co-Editing, and Learning Management System Integrations.

Continue Reading
Lumio by SMART Technologies Expands Portfolio with Introduction of the Spark Plan at TCEA 2024
Lumio by SMART Technologies Expands Portfolio with Introduction of the Spark Plan at TCEA 2024

Lumio is loved and trusted by over 1.3 million educators worldwide and has been awarded for its impact on learning outcomes, research-based design, and accessibility.

Dan McMahon, VP of Product at SMART Technologies, says: "We're excited to reveal Lumio's Spark plan at TCEA this year, giving customers access to their top-priority organization-level features. Our new multi-tiered offering continues to set Lumio apart from other tools, providing highly requested features and functionality today and in the future, at a really competitive cost. The organizations we talk to are very eager to get access to these features, and we're proud to support even more schools and educators with keeping learning fun and engaging."

For organizations seeking enhanced instructional consistency and even more efficient workflows, Lumio's Spark plan provides a library to house approved curriculum content, integration with popular platforms, and the ability for teachers to collaborate on content. It allows educators to easily find and access approved curriculum content and seamlessly share and build resources with colleagues, saving them time.

TCEA attendees will receive the first public viewing of the Spark plan's newest features alongside a chance to win a 'Golden Ticket' granting them a one-year Spark subscription for themselves and their teaching colleagues. All US educators at TCEA will also have the opportunity to claim one year of Lumio's Standard plan for just $1.

About SMART & Lumio
SMART Technologies is a leader in collaborative technology trusted by millions of teachers, students, and business leaders worldwide. Since the original SMART Board®, purpose-built for education, SMART continues to bring innovative tools to market, including Lumio™, the award-winning cloud-based learning software, and their interactive displays designed for business. While SMART solutions continue to grow in global demand, SMART Technologies maintains its unwavering commitment to create technology that helps teachers, learners and teams everywhere create meaningful connections. Learn more at www.golumio.com.

Media Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE SMART Technologies

Also from this source

SMART Technologies to Unveil the Latest Interactive Display Family at TCEA 2024, Including the New RX Series - a Game-Changing Option for More Inclusive Learning

SMART Technologies to Unveil the Latest Interactive Display Family at TCEA 2024, Including the New RX Series - a Game-Changing Option for More Inclusive Learning

SMART Technologies, a leading education technology provider, is set to unveil its newest family of interactive displays at TCEA 2024 in Austin, Texas....
SMART Technologies Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX, Expanding Access to Cutting-Edge Collaboration Technology

SMART Technologies Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX, Expanding Access to Cutting-Edge Collaboration Technology

Today, SMART Technologies, the inventor of the SMART Board®, is announcing a new partnership with TD SYNNEX in the United States. TD SYNNEX is a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.