Lumio Expands Builder Program With the Addition of Griffen Merrill as Vice President of New Home Builds

Scaling additional routes to market drives Lumio's growth as a leader in the solar energy industry.

LEHI, Utah, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio , a leader in personalized renewable energy, announced today the appointment of Griffen Merrill as vice president of new home builds as it expands additional routes to market. Merrill is well-versed in originating and developing B2B partnerships in the solar renewable energy industry and brings his wealth of experience to Lumio's program.

"Lumio is excited to scale the development of new routes to market and Griffen is a valuable addition to our home builder program," said Brendan Smith, president at Lumio. "The expansion of these programs will offer greater reach for Lumio to support customers regardless of their circumstances as they choose to make power personal through cleaner, more affordable energy."

Prior to joining Lumio, Merrill served as the director of sales and business development at Sunrun, where he demonstrated a proven track record in the new construction and development sector. His appointment underscores Lumio's strategic focus on fostering valuable partnerships with home builders who recognize the significance of integrating solar-powered energy systems during the construction process, ultimately benefiting homeowners.

"The optimal moment for implementing whole home energy solutions is during home construction," said Merrill. "I'm excited to advance the company's growth trajectory as we expand Lumio's partnerships to be an industry-leading solar program for new construction."

Merrill's recent hiring marks a significant shift in the company's market strategy and highlights its commitment to growing with the ever-evolving renewable energy sector. Lumio is reinventing other routes to market with a new focus on dealer and referral programs, and partnerships. Paired with its established door-to-door organization, the new initiatives will ensure that Lumio maintains its position as a top choice for homeowners interested in residential solar.

About Lumio

Lumio is a leader in the residential solar industry providing high customer experience, quality, and energy products. As it strives to make power personal for consumers through sustainable power in the home and on-the-go, the company delivers opportunities for personal, diversified, and decentralized power. Built from the town up, Lumio's team members across the country are dedicated to their stewardship with nature and crafting earth's best home experience.

SOURCE Lumio HX, Inc.