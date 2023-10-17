Lumio Launches Portable Power Products

News provided by

Lumio HX, Inc.

17 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

Additional product offerings provide personalization to meet consumer's energy needs 

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio, a leader in personalized renewable energy, announced today the launch of portable products for consumers around the nation, bringing mobile power right to customers' fingertips. With these new products, Lumio is making power even more personal for its customers.

From portable solar generators to rooftop panels, Lumio's product offerings provide a sustainable and convenient solution for powering devices on-the-go and in the home, allowing consumers to discover the possibilities of renewable power.

"As we expand our product offerings, we continue to emphasize the decentralization and personalization of power for individuals and families nationwide," said Greg Butterfield, founder and CEO at Lumio. "In a time when society is advancing towards electrification and a more sustainable future, it's crucial for consumers to be in control of their own energy."

Lumio's product stack provides energy options that harness the clean and abundant energy of the sun. By offering a range of products suitable for various lifestyles and needs, Lumio ensures that every customer can find a power solution that fits their unique requirements.

"Lumio has been making power personal for thousands of homeowners coast to coast as it works to provide greener energy for everyone," said Carine Clark, Chief Experience Officer at Lumio. "Now, with more affordable and accessible products, more consumers can be empowered to find energy solutions that meet their needs."

Lumio aims to empower individuals to take control of their energy needs and embrace an eco-friendly lifestyle. By providing customers with access to high-quality portable power products, Lumio is helping to reduce reliance on traditional energy sources and promote the use of clean and renewable energy.

Join Lumio in its mission to make power personal and embrace a greener future. Visit shop.lumio.com to learn more.

About Lumio
Lumio is a leader in the residential solar industry providing high customer experience, quality, and energy products. As it strives to make power personal for consumers through sustainable power in the home and on-the-go, the company delivers opportunities for personal, diversified, and decentralized power. Built from the town up, Lumio's team members across the country are dedicated to their stewardship with nature and crafting earth's best home experience.

SOURCE Lumio HX, Inc.

Also from this source

Lumio Announces Appointment of Brendan Smith as COO

Lumio, the preeminent leader in personalized renewable energy, announced today the appointment of Brendan Smith as its chief operations officer (COO)....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.