Lumio Welcomes Andrew Walton as New CEO

Walton Brings Wealth of Solar Expertise from SnapNrack, Sunrun, Vivint Solar and Beyond

LEHI, Utah, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio , the preeminent leader in personalized renewable energy, announced today that Andrew Walton has joined the company as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors. Brendan Smith will transition from COO to President. This announcement comes on the heels of a recent influx of $40 million in venture capital to help the company fulfill its mission to return the power of energy to homeowners.

"Andrew has not only forged a path of success in the solar industry but has mastered the complex ecosystem, including leading national dealer programs, creating new revenue channels, and building strong innovative partnerships," said Smith. "We're confident that his unwavering commitment to integrity and a proven track record of innovative strategy in direct and partner-led markets and revenue growth will significantly enhance value for all our stakeholders by finding new routes to market and forging new partnerships."

Andrew Walton's previous tenure as President of SNR Solar (SnapNrack)—a subsidiary of Sunrun, Inc.—saw the company independently flourish, achieving impressive market growth and rebuilding the trust of SnapNrack in the market. His proven track record of reducing costs while increasing revenue and his innovative leadership in creating and building new sales channels, the direct sales revenue stream, and building and strengthening key partnerships are poised to propel Lumio to new heights. Together, Walton and Smith represent over 30 years of combined experience in the solar and power industries, a foundation that will fortify Lumio's continued growth and customer-centric approach.

"Lumio's innovative spirit in personalizing renewable energy has truly set the industry benchmark, and observing the company's remarkable growth trajectory from this strategic approach is incredibly inspiring," said Walton. "It is a privilege to align with a team renowned for their expertise and commitment at such a pivotal juncture for the company. I eagerly anticipate contributing to our shared vision and working alongside a talented group of professionals, some of whom I already consider friends."

Before his time at SNR Solar, Walton led the Affiliate Partner program at Sunrun, where he helped drive meaningful growth and oversaw the installation of 250MW of solar projects. Additionally, Walton built the External Fulfillment program at Sunrun and managed key partnerships with Costco, Home Depot and more. At Vivint Solar, he was instrumental in creating and growing diverse revenue channels, including New Homes, Retail, and Military Housing, broadening the company's influence and accelerating its pursuit of energy innovation.

Lumio is a leader in the residential solar industry providing high customer experience, quality, and energy products. As it strives to make power personal for consumers through sustainable power in the home and on-the-go, the company delivers opportunities for personal, diversified, and decentralized power. Built from the town up, Lumio's team members across the country are dedicated to their stewardship with nature and crafting earth's best home experience.

