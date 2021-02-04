Lumious to Offer Complimentary Learning Development Consultation

Lumious announced they're now providing complimentary learning development consultations for prospective clients. Tweet this

Previously known as Tech 2000, Lumious is now offering an expanded range of learning services, including virtual instructor-led and traditional onsite classroom training as well as enhanced eLearning. The company is renowned for its processes and technologies that maximize quality and minimize hassle and cost in developing training programs. With IT training, it is necessary to work with an experienced interdisciplinary team. The modern technology landscape is too complex, with too many inter-dependencies for any other approach. Lumious has a proven track record in this regard, with a staff of creative talent, instructional designers and technical experts who specialize in eLearning development.

Lumious works with the client's subject matter experts to capture their knowledge and design a new digital curriculum from the ground up. This process typically includes needs analysis, knowledge capture, instructional design and storyboarding. From there, Lumious implements multimedia content production, job aid development, and technical consulting. The firm is also able to convert existing classroom course to the online format.

The timing of this move is auspicious. Corporate learning and development organizations are increasingly outsourcing development projects. They are doing this because they have diverse training needs that in-house resources may not be able to meet. Or, they lack technological expertise. Large-scale rollouts of training programs can also be quite challenging, so external help is welcome. Similarly, few organizations are truly set up for rich, interactive eLearning on their own. Some clients need temporary or short-term development needs. Budget and time constraints play a role in the decision to outsource training development as well.

Training services available from Lumious include programs for Cisco and MEF Courses span subjects such as programming, data science and professional development. Professional services provided by Lumious comprise sourced tech support, sourced instructors, mentoring, consulting and curriculum design.

