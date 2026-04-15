Lumistry® Announces Voice AI Assistant: An AI-Powered Intelligent Voice Agent (IVA) That Enhances Caller Experience With Conversational Support

New intelligent voice assistant helps pharmacies deliver a faster, more intuitive caller experience while reducing phone interruptions for their teams.

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumistry® announces Voice AI Assistant, an AI-powered voice solution built for pharmacies. Designed to modernize the phone experience, Voice AI Assistant transforms traditional IVR phone trees using natural, human-like conversations that help patients get answers quickly while reducing the number of routine calls pharmacy teams need to manage.

Voice AI Assistant is part of the Lumistry Voice suite of telecommunications tools, a premier offering within the Lumistry product catalog, which now serves over 9,000 pharmacies nationwide. Formerly Vow IVR, Lumistry Voice is backed by over two decades of experience in pharmacy communications, delivering proven reliability and deep industry expertise.

"What sets a pharmacy apart is their ability to deliver a level of care that feels personal to each patient," said Chip Simmons, Chief Solutions Architect at Lumistry. "But the reality is, constant phone interruptions and growing demands make it harder to maintain that experience at scale. Voice AI Assistant helps bridge that gap. It handles the routine conversations so pharmacy teams can stay present for the moments when patients need real, human support."

Voice AI Assistant evolves traditional, keypad-based IVR into a conversational experience where patients can speak naturally to complete common tasks—without navigating menus. The solution supports everyday use cases, including:

Identifying and recommending eligible refills

Submitting refill requests for processing

Providing real-time prescription status updates

Answering questions about pharmacy hours and location

Seamlessly transferring callers to pharmacy staff when needed

Supporting conversations in multiple languages

By integrating with pharmacy management systems, Voice AI Assistant enables faster resolution of routine requests that can save pharmacy teams hours of work each day.

"Voice AI Assistant is just the beginning of how we're rethinking patient engagement in the pharmacy," said Tim Gill, CEO of Lumistry. "Our vision is to continue building solutions that remove friction from everyday interactions so pharmacies can operate more efficiently while delivering a personalized experience. You'll see us continue to innovate across the entire patient journey, bringing more intelligent, connected tools to our customers in the months ahead."

To learn more, visit https://lumistry.com/voice-ai

About Lumistry

Lumistry empowers pharmacies with cloud-based patient engagement tools designed to streamline operations and elevate patient care. Its solutions include Lumistry One, a comprehensive dashboard that supports online refills, HIPAA-compliant messaging, appointment scheduling, and Paperless Education, integrated into a branded Patient Portal. Lumistry Voice solutions—including Voice IVR, Voice Go, and Voice AI Assistant—modernize pharmacy communications with flexible, intelligent call handling. Lumistry also provides customized pharmacy websites and digital marketing services. Together, these solutions help pharmacies reduce workflow interruptions and deliver a more connected, personalized care experience beyond the pharmacy counter. Visit https://lumistry.com or connect with their team to learn more.

Media contact: Victoria Valigura, [email protected]

SOURCE Lumistry