Lumitex Unveils 2023 State of Medical Lighting Report

Lumitex, Inc.

05 Oct, 2023, 12:49 ET

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumitex, a global leader in innovative lighting solutions for the healthcare industry, announces the release of the 2023 edition of the "State of Medical Lighting Report." This comprehensive report delves into the ever-evolving landscape of medical lighting and its impact on healthcare. In 2024, Lumitex anticipates lighting trends to enhance patient care, optimize healthcare environments, and drive advancements in medical technology.

The State of Medical Lighting Report explores the critical role lighting plays in tackling healthcare challenges and how it can be harnessed most effectively to address everyday healthcare challenges. The new edition of the report explores insights from surgical lighting to phototherapy, lighting aesthetics and the impact on patients in a hospital setting.

Lumitex's second annual State of Medical Lighting Report serves as a valuable resource for healthcare professionals and medical device manufacturers alike. By addressing these critical topics, the report aims to drive collaboration and innovation within the healthcare industry.

"We hope this report can help guide you through the medical lighting landscape as we see it in 2023 and into 2024," said Peter Broer, CEO at Lumitex. "Specifically, we see the impact that well-tuned medical lighting can have on the efficacy of medical practitioners and the lives of patients."

Lumitex, dedicated to "Improve life with light," is pioneering lighting solutions that positively impact healthcare outcomes. By releasing the State of Medical Lighting Report annually, the company demonstrates its commitment to industry thought leadership and advancing the field of medical lighting.

For a detailed look into the insights and trends shaping the future of medical lighting, the complete 2023 State of Medical Lighting Report is available here.

About Lumitex:

Lumitex is a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions tailored to the healthcare industry. With a mission to enhance patient care and optimize healthcare environments, Lumitex specializes in cutting-edge lighting technologies designed to meet the unique needs of medical device manufacturers, clinicians, and patients.

