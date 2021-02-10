LumiThera Completes Patient Enrollment in the U.S. Multi-Center, LIGHTSITE III Clinical Study to Treat Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

SEATTLE, Feb 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiThera, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company delivering photobiomodulation (PBM) treatment for ocular disorders and diseases, today announced it has completed enrollment in its multi-center United States clinical study in non-neovascular (dry) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) patients.

The randomized, multi-center study, LIGHTSITE III, enrolled the last patient at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA with Principal Investigator, Diana Do, M.D. "We are very pleased to be able to enroll the last subject in the Study! Initial efficacy data will be available in approximately 13 months," indicated Dr. Do. "The study will continue to follow patients for up to 24 months."

LIGHTSITE III, using the Valeda® Light Delivery System is a FDA, IDE-approved prospective, randomized, double-masked trial being conducted in ten leading retinal centers throughout the United States. The study enrolled 100 patients suffering from dry AMD and will treat and follow patients over the course of two years. In addition to demonstrating safety, key efficacy endpoints include visual acuity, contrast sensitivity and reduction of drusen deposits.

The National Institute of Health and division of the National Eye Institute provided a $2.5M grant to partially support the U.S. study.

"It is exciting to be involved in a potential new treatment for dry AMD patients," remarked Allen Hu, M.D., Principal Investigator, Cumberland Valley Retina Consultants. "Our experience to date in the trial with the Valeda system has been very encouraging."

LumiThera obtained a CE mark to commercialize the Valeda Light Delivery System in the European Union for the treatment of ocular damage and disease including dry AMD. The LIGHTSITE II post-marketing study with top retinal centers in key European countries was recently completed with limited enrollment due to COVID-19 and will provide results later this year.

"Our commercial experience with Valeda to date in Europe has been positive," stated Rene Ruckert, M.D., M.B.A., acting Chief Medical Officer. "I have been involved in both Eylea® and Lucentis® drugs for neovascular (wet) AMD and to be involved in a novel, noninvasive treatment for dry AMD is very exciting."

"It has been challenging to enroll patients in clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Cindy Croissant, M.B.A., Vice President, Clinical Operations. "We are truly appreciative of the hard work all the centers have done to safely provide Valeda treatments to dry AMD patients in these studies."

"The data we continue to accumulate from these trials will be used to further support our commercialization efforts and global regulatory submissions," stated Clark Tedford, Ph.D., President and CEO. "We enlisted top retinal private and university centers in the U.S. for the LIGHTSITE III trial and if successful, the study should allow an important treatment choice in preventing vision loss for patients in the U.S."

About LumiThera Inc.

LumiThera is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on treating people affected by ocular disorders and diseases including DME and dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in adults over 65. The company is a leader in the use of PBM for treatment of acute and chronic ocular diseases and disorders. The company is commercializing the office based Valeda Light Delivery System to be used by eye care specialists as medical treatments.

The Valeda Light Delivery System has been granted authorization to use the CE Mark by an EU Notified Body as required for commercial use in the European Union only. Valeda is not approved for use by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.

