LumiThera Presents LIGHTSITE I Dry AMD Top Line Final Data

The LIGHTSITE I data was presented at the 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) annual conference by Marion Munk, MD, PhD, Department of Ophthalmology/Bern Photographic Reading Center and Managing Director, Bern Photographic Reading Center, University Hospital Bern. Dr. Munk was part of the investigator team.

"LumiThera PBM treatment demonstrated reductions in central drusen volume over the course of the one-year study versus the sham treatment with statistical significance at one year, (p = 0.05). Drusen is the hallmark pathology of dry AMD and is an important proinflammatory mediator and marker for disease progression," says Dr. Munk.

"Results from the LIGHTSITE I study following treatment with a multi-wavelength PBM treatment demonstrated clinical improvements in vision outcome measures providing a strong foundation for initial therapy as well as the need for follow-up maintenance therapy," stated Samuel Markowitz, M.D., Co-Principal Investigator, Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences, University of Toronto. "The PBM therapy was most beneficial in dry AMD patients immediately following the completion of the treatment sessions. Contrast sensitivity or detailed vision was significantly improved throughout the year. Retreatments at a 6 month interval were performed to maintain clinical benefits."

"We are excited by the completion of the LIGHTSITE I trial and seeing the benefits in both clinical outcomes and drusen pathology," stated Clark Tedford, Ph.D., LumiThera President and CEO. "The LT-300 Light Delivery System performance was excellent throughout the clinical trial and patients provided positive feedback from their PBM treatment experience over the course of a year. This foundational data will accelerate our learning to develop options to treat complicated degenerative eye disease, where patient options are limited. The results demonstrate that the therapy is both a safe and effective treatment for early stage dry AMD patients. The current trial results will be used to refine the upcoming multi-center clinical trials expected to start initially in Europe."

"LumiThera's LIGHTSITE I data is the first prospective, sham controlled, double-masked, pilot clinical dry AMD study with PBM," says Dr. Robert Devenyi, Co-Principal Investigator, Ophthalmologist-in-Chief and Director of Retinal Services, UHN, University of Toronto. "The results show PBM using the LT-300 device can improve Visual Acuity and Contrast Sensitivity as vision endpoints for dry AMD patients to counteract the degradation in vision that this disabling disease brings."

The 30-subject pilot study was partially funded from a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant awarded to the Company from the National Institute of Health and the National Eye Institute. The trial tested each subject's vision and examined disease pathology in the eye, following PBM treatments for up to one year.

