Lummus Acquires Acrylic Acid and Acrylates Technology

News provided by

Lummus Technology, LLC

26 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Acquisition expands Lummus' propylene offering, providing an enhanced, integrated platform of solutions for acrylic acid and acrylates production

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced that it has reached an agreement with Air Liquide Engineering & Construction to acquire rights to license and market ester grade acrylic acid technology, and light and heavy acrylates process technology. The addition expands Lummus' portfolio for propylene production and derivative products, offering customers more options between upstream and downstream operations.

"Combining the acrylic acid and acrylates technologies into our portfolio positions Lummus to offer our customers end-to-end solutions, from propane, gas or biomass to high-value polymers and chemicals for consumer and industrial products," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Moreover, we can now integrate these technologies into the full chemical value chain, and drive better CAPEX and OPEX solutions, as well as pivot toward circular polymer products to help our customers achieve their investment and sustainability goals."

Acrylic acid is the central compound that serves as a building block in producing super absorbent polymers, adhesives and numerous coatings. Ester grade acrylic acid is vital in the synthesis of various acrylate esters, which are crucial components in resins, plastics, rubber and many other everyday goods. The acquired technology converts propylene into ester grade acrylic acid while reducing capital requirements and delivering the industry's lowest carbon footprint. It has been commercially demonstrated for large-scale acrylic acid production around the world for more than 50 years.

Lummus currently offers propylene production process technologies from bio-derived feedstocks through its Verdene™ suite. With the addition of these processes, Lummus can address the planning of entire propylene complexes, creating opportunities for integrated product portfolios, while improving project economics and expediting execution schedules.

About Lummus Technology
Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

Contacts:
Lummus Technology 
Matt Braud
Marketing and Communications, Lummus Technology
+1 281 368 3116 (direct)
+1 225 335 3392 (cell)
[email protected]

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

Also from this source

Lummus and Employees Recognized for Achievement, Innovation and Technology Leadership

Lummus and Employees Recognized for Achievement, Innovation and Technology Leadership

Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced that it won three awards at Gulf Energy...
Sinopec NZRCC Selects Lummus' Polypropylene Technology for Large-Scale Plant in China

Sinopec NZRCC Selects Lummus' Polypropylene Technology for Large-Scale Plant in China

Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced a contract from Sinopec Ningbo Zhenhai...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.